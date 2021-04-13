Softball’s regular season isn’t over by a long shot; there is much left to do for many programs until the postseason.
Benjamin Russell (13-10-1)
The Wildcats started the week solidly against Dadeville, winning 7-2, and then dismantled Sylacauga 18-6 for their second win— but the wheels fell off in the middle of the week. A narrow 1-0 loss to Wetumpka changed their fortunes and the week ended against Central in a crushing 12-2 loss.
Central Coosa (0-10)
The Cougars dropped three games last week to Horseshoe Bend, Childersburg and Fayetteville to slide to 0-10 on the season.
Dadeville (5-10)
The Dadeville Tigers held their ground against Benjamin Russell for the most part despite falling to a 7-2 score. The second game of the week was a 12-7 showdown against Reeltown where each side posted big innings during the game. The Tigers prevailed in the end to finish the week 1-1.
Horseshoe Bend (9-13)
Horseshoe Bend was able to pick up a pair of wins last week despite dropping a 5-1 decision to Beulah in the middle of it. Against Central of Coosa County, the Generals hung 15 runs on the board. Beulah handed the Generals a 5-1 loss but against Childersburg, the Generals had their work cut out for them.
Horseshoe Bend and Childersburg entered the fifth inning tied at 6-6 until Horseshoe Bend put four runs on the board to take the 10-6 lead. Childersburg managed to score two in the sixth on an error, but Horseshoe Bend got those runs back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Childersburg scored three runs in the top of the seventh but was unable to push across the final run as a groundout ended the game.
Reeltown (6-16)
Reeltown returned to action following a brief absence but outside of their 8-4 victory over Wadley, the Rebels struggled the rest of the way. Beulah downed the program 9-5, Dadeville toppled Reeltown 12-7 and Tallassee posted a 17-2 victory over the program.