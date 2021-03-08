Mixed results last week found a number of teams score wins throughout the week.
Benjamin Russell managed to finish their week with three team wins. On the other side of it, Reeltown suffered four more losses adding to their losing streak.
Benjamin Russell Wildcats (6-5-1)
Last week, Benjamin Russell managed to play six games and go 3-3 in the week. The first loss came against Alabama Christian Academy. The Wildcats lost the lead as Alabama Christian put up seven runs compared to the Wildcats’ one in the latter stages of the game.
The Wildcats had a six-run lead against Southside but a strong fourth and fifth inning that saw three more runs cross the plate found the Wildcats buckle down and pull out the win late. Brewbaker Tech left the Wildcats with a 9-0 shutout loss but the Wildcats rebounded Saturday against Foley.
After jumping ahead in the first inning 1-0, Foley responded and tied the game in the second inning. The same happened in the fourth after the Wildcats picked up the lead once more in the third inning but Foley rallied out another tie.
The bottom of the fifth inning is where the Wildcats shone.
Down two outs, the Wildcats were in danger of keeping the game tied as back-to-back ground outs set the early inning tone.
Knox was hit by a pitch to reach base and then moved forward 45-feet on a wild pitch. Ryann Ruffin singled to short to advance the runner to third and beat out the throw. A walk to Tiffany Roberts loaded the bases during the rally.
That’s where Leah Leonard scored Knox with a hard-hit ball to second. Zaria Robertson singled to third to bring home the second runner of the inning before a fielder’s choice ended the rally early.
Foley wouldn’t have enough to score in the top of the sixth inning.
The Wildcats’ final win of the weekend came against Prattville Christian. Despite falling behind 2-0 in the top-half of the inning, Benjamin Russell struck for eight runs through the second, third and fourth innings for the win.
Against Springville, the Wildcats ended the weekend with another loss. Springville jumped ahead 6-0 in the bottom of the first inning and never really looked back despite the Wildcats scoring four in the top of the second inning.
Horseshoe Bend Generals (4-6)
Horseshoe Bend participated in five games this weekend and managed to come away with two wins of their own. The Generals first topped Childersburg on Thursday 9-1. Through the first four innings, the Generals were ahead 9-0. Childersburg managed to score in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Generals came up empty on Friday against Chilton County and Hazel Green, falling with a combined score of 24-0.
The Generals rallied back with a win on Saturday against Jefferson Davis.
Horseshoe Bend struck first in the bottom of the first inning going ahead 4-0. During the second and third, the Generals added four more runs total to bring their lead to 8-0. Jefferson Davis managed to score five runs over the final two innings with the fourth inning being the biggest at four runs.
It wasn’t enough to topple Horseshoe Bend for their second win of the weekend. The Generals fell later to Loveless Academy 7-0.
Reeltown Rebels (2-10)
Reeltown’s struggles continued last week as their recent four losses have brought their losing streak to seven-straight. The first loss of the weekend came against Beulah 11-1 and when Reeltown took Beulah on again on Saturday, it was a crushing 10-3 loss. The Rebels did have a good game against Smiths Station.
Despite falling 4-3, the Rebels managed to keep pace. After Smiths Station scored the first run of the game, the Rebels responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. The strength of small ball helped their cause and efforts.
Back to back singles from Kenzie Gibson and Kenzie Hornsby put runners on base. A sac-bunt moved the runners up a base giving the Rebels two in scoring position. Down to their final out of the inning it was Tikiara Brooks who singled to center scoring both runners and giving the Wildcats the lead.
Smiths Station responded with a home run to tie the game back up but Reeltown had an answer for that in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rinaysha Brown walked on a full-count to get on base, a sac-bunt moved Brown up 45-feet but a strikeout had the Rebels against the wall once again. Gibson doubled to center and Brown came home for their third and final run of the game.
A two-run home run from Smiths Station would drive the nail into the board of another loss.
Valley handed the Rebels their fourth loss 10-4.
Dadeville Tigers (0-2)
Dadeville took to the field for the first time in nearly 30 days last week against Handley. Unfortunately, the Tigers fell to their foe 16-1. An error on a play allowed Tess McKinley to reach second and subsequently advance on a groundout. Zoe Veres singled to left to score the teams’ only run in the game.