A solid week of action benefited a few programs while others were left holding the umbrella.
Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend were not on the field at all last weekend leaving them in a few peculiar positions as the area slates begin to turn full-swing. On the other hand, there were some wins around the area as well.
Benjamin Russell ultimately relied on a Leah Leonard home run to charge the bats and Taylor Harris struck out nine in the circle for their win over Opelika. On the other side of the county, Dadeville escaped with a win over Randolph County but it came down to a hard-fought finish and two home runs to seal the win.
Benjamin Russell (10-6-1)
Benjamin Russell relied heavily on their pitching to keep them in the game and the hits were timely against Opelika as they picked up their only win of the week. The Wildcats were as solid as ever in the circle as Taylor Harris went the complete game with nine strikeouts.
It didn’t hurt that Leah Leonard drove in two with a clutch home run or even the fact that the Wildcats managed to score five in the sixth inning to capture the win.
This week will be busy as the Wildcats are scheduled for four games starting with Alabama Christian Academy, a rematch against Opelika 24 hours later and a home stand against Dadeville and Auburn.
Dadeville Lady Tigers (4-7)
Dadeville advanced their record by one win last week as the Tigers topped Randolph County in a high-scoring thriller.
Both teams traded runs in the second and third inning to stay tied up at 1-1 but the Tigers were able to post a big fourth inning and grab the 6-1 lead. It was short lived as Randolph County battled back in the bottom of the fourth with a seven-run inning of their own to put the Tigers in a two-run gap on the board.
Both teams traded three runs in the fifth inning but the gap was 11-9. The Tigers engineered a solid seventh inning.
Following a flyout, Tess McKinley singled to reach safely.
Zoe Veres homered to centerfield to tie the game up 11-11. Jaiydn Gossett tripled and A Sizemore took a five-pitch walk.
Jakayla Tinsley grounded out to third and their opponent opted for the easy out at first to put the Tigers in a two-out hole.
The Tigers benefited from their second home run of the inning though as Skylar Waldrep sent one over the left field wall for a three-run lead.
Randolph County had a chance at the lead themselves in the final inning as well.
Despite going into a two-out hole early, a walk and a single put two runners on base. Runners stood at the corners and when the dust settled it was a steal at home that led to the first run scoring.
A triple drove in the second run but it was a ground ball to third that put the game to rest.
Horseshoe Bend (7-11)
Horseshoe Bend has been inactive for most of the last week but they’ll get back going with area play this week.
Reeltown High (5-13)
Reeltown was slated to play a few games last week but the weather had other plans for the program. As it stands the Rebels are not scheduled to play again until next weekend.