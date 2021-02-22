Softball season is well under way in the Tallapoosa County area and a number of programs are looking for momentum as many teams started with mixed results.
One of the biggest winners of the weekend was Benjamin Russell who, despite a tie, managed to win three of their matchups.
Benjamin Russell (3-0-1)
The Wildcats took on four teams over the weekend and came away with three wins. The only tie came against Central of Clay County. In their season-opening game, the Wildcats tied Central of Clay 4-4.
Benjamin Russell led 4-0 entering the top of the fourth inning. The game was ruled over in the fourth inning according to Gamechanger after Central scored four runs of their own. Against Sylacauga in a four-inning matchup, the Wildcats were behind early in the first inning. Sylacagua scored two runs and a third in the second inning to push ahead 3-0.
The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the second inning after an error put a runner on first. A single via a bunt found the Wildcats with a runner in scoring position.
A ground out to the pitcher found a run cross the plate for the Wildcats. It took until the fourth inning for another runner to cross the plate but it was enough to give the Wildcats a tie.
Benjamin Russell’s Zaria Robertson singled to right field but it was enough to get Ryann Ruffin and Tiffany Roberts across the plate for the 3-3 tie.
Robertson scored one play later as Morgan Phillips singled to left, reaching second on the throw and Robertson scoring to end the game.
Benjamin Russell downed Sylacagua 4-3.
Saturday found the Wildcats playing two more games, their first against Horseshoe Bend. The victory was a 10-1, two-pitcher no-hitter.
The Generals scored via a passed ball in the fourth inning after catcher’s interference scored the run. The biggest play came in the bottom of the fourth as Emma Tapley drilled a three-run homerun.
The final game of the weekend for the Wildcats came against Holtville. Benjamin Russell had to wait until the top of the fourth inning to score any runs after Holtville moved ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
The fourth inning started with a walk that led to a double for the first Wildcat run of the game. A sacrifice fly after a wild pitch advanced the runner to third put the Wildcats ahead.
A solo homerun from Davis added the third run of the inning.
A run crossed the plate from Holtville to bring the game to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth but the Wildcats weren’t done scoring.
An error put a runner on base with a well-tied sacrifice bunt to advance the runner. A walk to Harris put runners at the corners before Bowden homered to propel the Wildcats to the 6-2 victory.
Dadeville (0-1)
Dadeville was unable to pick up the win against Beauregard in their season opener over the weekend. Dadeville fell behind in the first inning 3-0 and had to wait until the fifth inning to see any runs come across the plate. Beauregard led 10-0 after four innings, but the Tigers managed something in after an error put Jasmine Morgan on first.
A triple from Tori Giles scored Morgan for the program’s first run of the season before Tess McKinley singled to plate the second runner.
Horseshoe Bend (2-2)
Mixed results for the Generals over the weekend finds them with a .500 record. Their first game of the season against Russell County was a 13-4 win. The win featured seven hits with 11 runs crossing the plate in the first inning alone.
Russell County’s only runs came from walks in the first inning.
The Generals struggled against Holtville; 10 runs crossed for their opponent in the first inning before Horseshoe Bend could score three in the second.
An error, single and walk allowed the bases to load and a double drove in all three off the bat of Kennedy Templeton.
In the second game against Russell County that weekend, the Generals were not able to put their foe away early.
Russell County opened the game with three runs as two singles and a walk loaded the bases. A single drove in the first run and a gutsy attempt to score two came up good with the program going-ahead 3-0 over Horseshoe Bend.
The bottom of the first inning saw Reagan Taylor and Lily Moss both walk to start off the inning. An error on a Harleigh Moss pop fly allowed the bases to load once again.
A walk brought in the first run of the game for the Generals but it wasn’t over at that point. Horseshoe Bend scored two runs. An error brought in the first run of Marley Woodruff’s at-bat but it was a ground-out that drove in the second run.
Horseshoe Bend and Russell County were tied at 3-3. The second inning was another battle between the two programs.
The Generals gave up two runs in the top but scored three more in the bottom of the second. A tie was averted in the fourth inning. After Russell County tied the game at 6-6, the final inning found more excitement.
Horseshoe Bend found Taylor single, steal second and advance to third on a ground-out. A pop-out to short held the runner at third, but Brooke Milner singled to bring Taylor home.
The final game of the weekend was a 10-1 loss to Benjamin Russell.
Reeltown (2-4)
The Rebels had a packed weekend, playing six games over three days. Their first three were losses via shutout. Opelika won 7-0, Montgomery Catholic won 10-0 and Opp downed Reeltown 11-0.
The Rebels found a win against Park Crossing 19-0, but it was their fifth game that was interesting. Reeltown gave up 11 hits against Valley, but held on for the win.
The Rebels scored a run in the first inning and Valley matched. The third inning found the Rebels push ahead 4-1, but Valley’s response gave them the 5-4 lead. A run scored on an error in the fifth inning to tie the game.
The Rebels managed to get back ahead in the top of the sixth inning. A pair of singles from Rinaysha Brown and Bentley Baker gave them hope. A fielder’s choice saw the runners move 45 feet and put them into scoring position. A ground out scored Brown, but Baker couldn’t get around for insurance as a ground-out ended the inning.
Valley managed to tie the game once again in the sixth inning.
The tie-breaker came into play in the seventh inning. With a runner placed on second, the Rebels managed to bring the runner around in a unique way. First Lauren Mask advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored as Karlee Cotton reached second via error.
Valley was unable to plate their runner and wound up ending the game 7-6 for the Rebels’ second win of the weekend.
Reeltown’s weekend capped off with a 11-1 loss to Charles Henderson.
Central Coosa
Per MaxPreps, the Cougars haven’t seen action yet but the program travels on Feb. 25 to face Childersburg.