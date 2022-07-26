Smitty Grider was more focused on selling mortgages than football at the turn of the year.
Upon the conclusion of the 2021 football season, Grider retired from football, leaving behind a Dothan High School program he started three years prior.
Grider’s career spanned over 40 years, with his last 17 being the head coach at six different schools. In that span, he started two programs fresh, including at Park Crossing High School in his home town of Montgomery.
But it was time for a change of scenery for Grider. The veteran was turning in his clipboard for a cubicle and becoming a rookie.
“I had planned to retire and go into the mortgage business,” Grider said. “I started working in the mortgage industry in January. It was a good job, but it was not who I am and what I have done my entire career.”
Grider’s exploration into the home loan business did not last long, as he took the head coaching job at Benjamin Russell High School in June.
At Benjamin Russell, Grider says he has found his new, true home. And this home does not require a lender.
“All I have ever been is a football coach,” Grider said. “When this job came available, there were only a handful of jobs I really would have considered, and this was one of them. I jumped at the opportunity here.”
Grider is not new to the Alexander City area. His first job as a head coach was at Central Coosa.
“I have always thought that Alex City was a great place,” Grider said.
After Coosa, Grider took his talents to nearby Beauregard. Eight years spent with the Hornets led to four at Park Crossing, one at Hazel Green and then three at Dothan.
“After Dothan, I really thought I was ready to get out of coaching,” Grider said. “Obviously I’m not.”
Grider’s head coaching career spans all over the state, but he is settling down right back where it all began.
“Benjamin Russell is one of the premier jobs in Alabama,” Grider said. “I know the history here. I coached against them for years and years. I know the tradition that is here, and the support the community gives. I know any coach would covet this job.”
The precedent recently for long-tenured coaches has not been set well at Benjamin Russell, as Grider is the third head coach for the school in three years.
Grider replaced Aubrey Blackwell, who left after one season, going 3-7. Blackwell replaced Kevin Smith, who coached at the school for three seasons.
History would say that this is another stepping stone for Grider, as he makes his way back into coaching. History would also say that Benjamin Russell head coaches don’t last long as of late.
Grider does not think of himself as a journeyman, though. He thinks he has found his home for the long run.
“This is my sixth head coaching stop, and that was never the plan,” Grider said. “I don’t want to go anywhere else now. This is where I want to end my career. I think I have found home. This is where I want to be and I do not want to leave. I expect to be here for a long, long time.”
While Grider and both of his coordinators are brand new to Benjamin Russell, the coaching staff wants to keep the Wildcat tradition intact. Practices end with the historic “Wildcats!” breakdown, and if they are not up to snuff, Grider won't let his players leave the field.
“It is really exciting that everyone you meet just wants to talk about Wildcat pride,” Grider said. “That is a tradition that started years and years ago. That breakdown was being done before any of our players were born. Being somewhere that has a tradition like this is exciting.”
With a third new coach in three years, Grider knew his players were going to be hesitant to trust him. Quarterback Gabe Benton is a junior, meaning the signal caller has had a new head coach every year he has been in high school. Grider said he has been fairly “hands off” so far as the head coach, letting his players adjust to him rather than forcing an immediate connection.
The coach also knew that this was not going to be a building year for him or the school.
Benjamin Russell sports a large group of talented seniors like Corri Milner and La’Bronski McKinney, and Grider does not want them to miss out on the chance to play college ball because the coaching staff is already building toward a season in the future.
“This is certainly not a building year,” Grider said. “We have a great group of seniors. We are going to give those seniors every opportunity to be as successful as they can. We are not going to sacrifice a group of seniors to be successful in the future. We expect to play well now.”
Grider is a winner, and he plans to do everything he can to bring that to Benjamin Russell. In his head coaching career, Grider is 125-65. As the season draws nearer for the Wildcats, there is only one thing on the mind of their head coach: winning.
“This is a place with tremendous tradition and pride in the program,” Grider said. “We want to get it back to being one of the flagship programs in the state.”
Benjamin Russell opens its season on August 19 at Sylacauga.