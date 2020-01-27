Although Dadeville coach Richard White has announced his retirement and it is likely just weeks away from the introduction of a new Tiger coach, there was one last major duty for White to do for the football team.
That was setting the 2020 schedule and one thing that really stands out is White finally got away from having Dadeville’s bye week during Week 10. White originally wanted to have the bye in the final week so as to have better preparation for the playoffs, but with the Tigers missing the postseason for the last four years, it was not something he found necessary anymore. Now, Dadeville will be off in Week 0, which also gives the new Tiger coach as much time as possible to prepare.
“I think it’s a good idea to play a jamboree type game where you could work on some things,” White said. “You can also watch film after and see where you need to make corrections then you play a real game that counts. If you lose a fall jamboree, it’s not a big deal. Some people look at it different but I just tried to fix the schedule where the coach could get in another week of practice.”
It’s undecided whether the Tigers will actually participate in a jamboree though. White said he’ll leave that up to the new hire.
But once that week is up, Dadeville will have some tough competition to start as it has two big rivals in the non-region schedule. The Tigers kept Elmore County, which they’ll host in Week 1 on Aug. 28.
“We’ve played Elmore County for a long time and that’s a good rivalry I wanted to keep if we could,” White said. “We’ve pretty much been even the last two seasons, even if they’ve won. Our region is tough enough, so I didn’t want to load up the non-region games and not be competitive in ballgames.”
One of Dadeville’s other non-region opponents is no slouch though. The Tigers will take a trip to LaFayette midway through the season, and the Bulldogs have been postseason bound for the last five years. But it’ll be a renewed rivalry for both teams; they’ve faced off 50 times but not since 2017, and Dadeville leads the series, 30-18-2.
“That’s a good gate-getter,” White said. “People are going to come for a game between Dadeville and LaFayette. It don’t matter if you’re playing hopscotch; they’re going to come.”
Once again, Dadeville will have an extremely tough region slate. The Tigers will play in Class 3A Region 4 where all but two other teams made the postseason in 2019. Pike County and Trinity were both ousted in the first round; Goshen made it to second round; Montgomery Catholic advanced to the quarterfinals in Class 4A; and Reeltown earned a bid to the 2A state championships.
Reeltown is the biggest rival for the Tigers and with the two teams being in the same region for the first time ever, that game could have some serious implications.
“It just adds another dimension to our rivalry,” White said. “It’s not going to diminish anything, I can promise you that. We always treated Reeltown as a big rivalry game but it didn’t affect us region-wise. Now it can mean even more.”
Dadeville will end the regular season with a non-region date with B.B. Comer on Oct. 29.