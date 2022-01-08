Dadeville’s attack attracts the eyes of its viewers when it starts to find its stride.
For five-and-a-half minutes of second-quarter basketball action at Reeltown Friday, the Tigers were in a free-flowing offensive groove, bolting down the floor for transition buckets and draining triples from the outside.
It was a stretch strong enough to effectively end the night’s contest, even though Reeltown showed plenty of will in the game’s waning minutes.
Dadeville took home a 65-54 win to open area play.
“That’s what we want to do, push that ball up the floor and take the first good look we get, whether it’s a three or a two,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “We want to take it. That’s the way we practice it, getting up and down the floor. That’s what we want to do.”
Antojuan Woody, Philstavious Dowdell and Jordan Rambo piled up 15 points each to set the pace for Dadeville scoring the ball.
Blake Smith led the way for the Rebels with 15 of his own. Demetrius Brown and Finley Henderson each finished in double figures.
“We played well. Had a bad second quarter, the pressure got to us,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “We went into halftime, made some adjustments. I told the boys to keep fighting and they did that.”
The Tigers failed to record a single point in six minutes of game action leading into its explosive second-quarter sprint.
They carried a 12-8 lead into the end of the first quarter but an early layup from Henderson cut the edge to two.
Then Rambo nailed a 3-pointer and takeoff commenced.
Rambo found space for a layup and got fouled off a steal by Woody, then hit both free throws to make it a 22-13 advantage for the Tigers.
Smith hit a triple to stem the tide, but those waters came flooding over after a floater and a 3 from Dowdell coupled with two transition layups from Rambo pushed the score to 33-19 Dadeville.
When Reeltown’s Sedarico Brooks hit a layup of his own, five free throws made it 38-21 Tigers entering halftime.
“The first half, first three quarters we played pretty good defense,” Foster said. “[In the fourth] we got a little lax on the pick-and-roll, they got some easy baskets.”
Dowdell hit another outside shot a few minutes into the third to make it a 20-point lead for Dadeville. That lead never fell below single digits.
All that being said, there were still some things Gardner saw that he liked from his team.
The Rebels outscored the Tigers 26-18 in the final period.
“I love that they did that,” Gardner said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard. [Dadeville is] a very quick team, so we’ve got to make better decisions with the ball when we’re getting pressed and be able to make our foul shots and open shots as well.”
Dadeville and Reeltown will rematch at Dadeville Jan. 24, but several games await both sides in the meantime. Dadeville takes on Notasulga at home Tuesday while Reeltown plays at Beulah in another area matchup.