No less than six Benjamin Russell wrestlers will have a chance to compete for a state championship next week.
The Wildcats competed at the South Super Sectionals in Montgomery Friday and Saturday, and within the six state qualifiers they left with were five top-five finishes to go with a third-place performance from junior 145-pound wrestler Jamarion Whetstone.
Each of the top eight wrestlers in a given weight class advance to the state championships.
One of the Wildcats’ most consistent wrestlers all year, Whetstone didn’t disappoint at sectionals and is moving on to the state championships.
Whetstone got a second-round win from a tech fall and shutout his quarterfinals opponent 3-0 to make the winner's semis. There he met a buzzsaw in Pelham’s Bryce Wanagat, one of the best 145-pounders in the state, however.
He could be called the bronze medal winner of his weight class at super sectionals, however — he won both his consolation matches to take third place in the division.
“The top three wrestlers in the state of Alabama at 145 are in the South [sectional] here,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “You’ll see those three guys battling it out again at state.”
Sophomore 126-pounder Sandlin Pike emerged as the second Benjamin Russell wrestler to reach the sectional semi-finals, pinning Tallassee’s Bryant Hathcock in the second period before nudging past Shelby County’s Caleb Mooney via a 5-2 decision in quarterfinals. The latter victory locked up his bid to the state championships.
Pike fell in an explosive winner’s semi-finals match against Wetumpka’s Noah Smith, a 13-11 slugfest decided in sudden victory, but bounced back to take his first consolation match by a 4-2 margin, finishing his tournament in fourth place.
“Sandlin, he’s a strong wrestler,” Ransaw said. “To be honest with you, I think Sandlin was a little disappointed in himself to be finishing fourth. He lost in the semis to a very good kid, but one that he very well could have beaten. We’ll see him again in the state.”
While he took the far less direct route to get there, McCaleb was another combatant that reached the third-place match in his division for Benjamin Russell.
McCaleb got knocked out of the winner’s bracket during quarterfinals in a tough 6-3 loss to Brookwood’s Landon Harville.
Undeterred, McCaleb rattled off three straight wins — one by pin — to get all the way back to a third-place match with William Courtenay, who pinned Harville in his own consolation semi-final match.
He won that match in sudden victory to give the Wildcats a second third-place finisher on the day.
“He knew he probably didn’t wrestle his best [in the match he lost], but I saw a very determined young man, to come back and try to finish the best he could at that time,” Ransaw said. “Trace wrestled tremendously, man. He came back on that second day with a vengeance.”
Juniors Lee Leonard, who wrestles at 138 pounds, and SaVon Spradley, who wrestles at 170, produced the best results outside the trio listed above.
Leonard and Spradley both lost in the quarterfinals but battled back with two victories, with Spradley adding a pin, in the consolation rounds en route to taking fifth place in their respective weight classes.
“SaVon Spradley had a tough draw against the Robertsdale kid, and we don’t see a whole lot of Robertsdale,” Ransaw said. “But they always happen to have one or two wrestlers that just shine for them. And this one just happened to be in the 170-pound weight class. SaVon came back and had a great second day.”
None of the above runs through consolation matched what Benjamin Russell junior heavyweight Tymon Belyeu did to qualify for state.
Belyeu fell in the second round of the winner’s bracket, usually a death knell in terms of state qualification. Just to reach that zenith, Belyeu needed to win three straight matches. A single loss, and his season was over.
He left little doubt. Belyeu pinned the next two wrestlers he saw in a grand total of 4:17 of mat time, then nearly scored a major decision over Russell County’s Michael Williams in an 8-1 result.
For good measure, he picked up another pin in the loser's quarterfinals to boost his finish to sixth.
“He continues to improve. He is definitely our most improved wrestler,” Ransaw said. “He’s determined to go to state and do better, that’s one of the things he said, ‘Coach, those two losses, I shouldn’t have lost.’ That’s just showing me that he’s gonna go and give 110 percent on the mat.”
State tournaments begin Feb. 17 in Huntsville.