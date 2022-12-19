20221111 Dadeville FB 013.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell runs against Thomasville.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

Six area players were named to the ASWA All-State team on Sunday, including three athletes from Benjamin Russell, two from Reeltown and one from Dadeville.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you