Six area players were named to the ASWA All-State team on Sunday, including three athletes from Benjamin Russell, two from Reeltown and one from Dadeville.
Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell was the only player named to the first team, while the other five were selected as second team or honorable mention.
Benjamin Russell
Malcolm Simmons, second team punter
Simmons was The Outlook’s Player of the Year this year for his outstanding season in all three facets of the game for Benjamin Russell. His most unique skill set, being a punter, was where he was rewarded. Simmons picked up a second team nod for leading the state in average yards per punt with 44, along with the most total punting yards in the entire state with over 1,200. While Simmons wants to be known as a wide receiver, his ability as a punter should not be overshadowed.
Corri Milliner, second team athlete
In his senior year, Milliner did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats. He played in all three phases, and was highly effective in Benjamin Russell’s passing game. He led the team in receiving yards per game, and was second on the team in total touchdowns. Defensively, he led the team in interceptions with six total.
Gabe Benton, honorable mention quarterback
In a bit of a snub, Benton was given an honorable mention honor for his junior season. He tossed for 31 total touchdowns this season, to just six interceptions. His 2,751 total passing yards were good for seventh overall in the state, while also posting a 60% completion percentage. If his junior year numbers are any indication, Benton could be primed to be the best quarterback in the state next season.
Dadeville
Phil Dowdell, first team defensive back
Another senior on this list, Dowdell had probably his best high school year during Dadeville’s best overall year in quite some time. Dowdell helped lead his team to an undefeated regular season and a region title. While Dowdell was extremely effective on offense and special teams, with over 1,100 yards of total offense and 13 scores, he also added two interceptions on defense and was largely a lockdown corner all season.
Reeltown
Logan Dillard, second team offensive line
Dillard is an absolute imposer on the offensive line, and had his way with defenders all season. At 6’4 and over 280 pounds, Dillard looks the part of a college offensive lineman and helped his team put up monster numbers on offense. While anchoring Reeltown’s line, Dillard helped lead the Rebels to over 300 yards rushing in almost every game this season and a scoring average of over 37 points per game.
Tae Martin, second team defensive back
While only a sophomore, Martin exploded onto the scene in a big way this season. His highlights on both sides of the ball seem almost never ending, but no game this year was bigger than his outing against Lanett. Against Lanett, Martin logged 11 tackles, recovered a fumble and snagged two picks in a 55-0 victory. Reeltown has found a future star in Martin.