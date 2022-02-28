Bradley Bolan, Sam Scales and Thomas Tate started playing baseball together before any of them had even entered grade school.
Since the age of 5 they’ve spent time together on the same rec, travel and school ball teams, especially the latter, playing in the Benjamin Russell pipeline.
“We’re the last ones left,” Scales said jokingly about the T-ball team all three played on.
All three are seniors this year. This is their final ride together.
And all three return as key starters for this year’s Benjamin Russell baseball team, and having their skill sets and leadership in tow will be crucial for the success of the Wildcats’ otherwise young outfit.
“Our senior class has been a good senior class,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “There’s five of them, and they come to practice every day and they get along and our team chemistry has been really good.”
Starting center fielder Daylen Maness and utility player Gunner Vardman comprise the rest of the squad’s senior class.
Bolan, Scales and Tate don’t remember much from their T-ball days. Few people do.
One of the earliest stories the trio can recall comes from when they were 10 years old. Bolan got hit in the face with a ball while playing one season, a gaff he and the other two now look back on with laughter. It’s one of many memories they share.
“I don’t really know what happened, I was just catching a fly ball and it skimmed off my glove, broke my nose,” Bolan said.
“We also used to shave our heads,” Scales added. “It was a travel ball tradition.”
Coming up through the ranks, the trio bonded off the field.
There’s a clear chemistry they share, Scales noted, and there have been plenty of moments like the ones listed above to make them a strong part of a working team.
When they arrived at high school, they embraced that challenge together, too.
“It’s a big step up. It was hard,” Tate said. “Especially when you come from the little field to the big field. And then bigger bats, obviously.”
Brooks, known for using a commanding persona to pull the best from his players, upped the intimidation factor a great deal for them as well, they added. In little league they were mostly coached by their fathers.
Today, like three paperweights fighting a strong breeze, Bolan, Scales and Tate lockdown the corners of Benjamin Russell’s defense. One at first base, one at third base and one in right field.
Tate is perhaps the best hitter of the bunch, occupying the cleanup spot in the Wildcats’ batting order. He mans first base on the defensive side.
That’s where he’s working to improve the most, he stated.
“We missed Thomas last year and that hurt us, because he was really swinging the bat well,” Brooks said. “He ended up swinging the bat well for us when he came back, we just missed him a lot.”
Bolan played outfield much of last season, but this year he transitioned to what is known as the “hot corner” in third base.
It’s aptly named. Any time a right-handed hitter steps into the batter’s box — and the majority of hitters are right handed — there’s a chance he can pull a line drive right at the five position. That reaction time is something Bolan’s still growing accustomed to, he noted.
He does have some past high school infield experience at shortstop.
“You’ve got less time to think about what you’re going to do, see the ball and all that,” Bolan said.
Bolan also pitches for the Wildcats.
“This year we had a need, we felt like he could help us more in the infield,” Brooks said. “We’re not saying he’s not an outfielder anymore, we think he’s capable of doing both. He’s very versatile for us. He can be an infielder, he can be an outfielder, hopefully can pitch for us too.”
Scales scours his corner outfield spot for fly balls while the other two remain on the infield dirt.
He provides a solid fielding range and is one of the team’s more effective hurlers. The nine-hole hitter is still working to improve his hitting, though, he said.
“We need him to do both [play outfield and pitch] this year,” Brooks said. “He’s probably improved offensively as much as anybody we’ve got right now on the team. Last weekend he did a great job with the bat, bunting, moving runners. He’s done some of that, he’s done a really good job of that.”
Bolan, Scales and Tate have acknowledged this is their final season playing high school baseball together.
For 13 years, every spring, they could count on two things — that they’d be playing the sport they love and that the other two would be playing it with them.
“It probably all hit us personally when school first started,” Scales said. “Me especially, just being a senior overall, it hit me. But I’m enjoying it while it’s here.”