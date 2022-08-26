malcolm simmons against clay
Buy Now

Malcolm Simmons (15) rushes against Clay Central, August 26 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

All it took was two plays for Benjamin Russell to get on the board. The rest was history.

PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell defeats Clay Central

PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell defeats Clay Central

1 of 18

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you