All it took was two plays for Benjamin Russell to get on the board. The rest was history.
After an incompletion by quarterback Gabe Benton to start the night for the Wildcat offense, Benton reloaded and found wide receiver Corri Milliner for a 60-plus yard score. Milliner went untouched the whole way.
Benjamin Russell rode the touchdown to a wire-to-wire win 33-14.
Benton and Milliner’s score is the fourth of the season between the pair.
“We take what the defense gives us,” head coach Smitty Grider said. “When we can be two dimensional with the run game, we are going to be really dangerous.”
Clay Central followed the Milliner score with one of its own, but never took the lead.
Malcolm Simmons, another star-studded Wildcat, found the end zone in the second quarter on Benjamin Russell’s famous “rhino” play, where the Wildcats loaded up the offense with their biggest bodies and let Simmons take the wildcat snap.
Simmons took the ball, went left and found no room. The junior then reversed field and tucked his shoulder and ran hard through defenders to the promised land.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The do-it-all Simmons also had an interception in the end zone to save a touchdown as time winded down to halftime.
“He had a good night,” Grider said. “He is a really good player and that is not a surprise. We expect big things out of him always. We will get him more and more involved in the offense as we go.”
Milliner almost housed a second score, which would have been good for 80 yards, but was stopped just shy of the end zone. The speedster, along with his whole team, were shocked someone was able to come from behind and stop him.
“That was a big play for us,” Grider said. “That got us in touchdown range and we were able to stick it in.”
It did not take long, however, for another Wildcat to find the end zone, this time on a scramble by Benton.
Milliner snagged a pick late and Simmons punched in another score. The dynamic duo certainly helped lead the charge, but Grider said it takes a whole team to truly be successful.
“It is a team effort every game,” Grider said. “Those two are special but we have a lot of great guys that helped us tonight.”
Benjamin Russell comes home for the first time all year, with a contest next Friday against region opponent Calera.
“The real season starts next Friday,” Grider said.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.