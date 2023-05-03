The Benjamin Russell track team will be well represented at the state competition this weekend, as eight Wildcats will be taking the trip to Gulf Shores.
Notable among them is do-it-all athlete Malcolm Simmons who will be competing in three separate events.
Simmons placed first overall in the high jump, long jump and triple jump to lead his team to a fourth place finish in sectionals.
“He really dominated,” coach Greg Crager said. “He is a great athlete and competitor. When he got up to competition as good as him, he competed at that level. His goal now is to go and win multiple state championships.”
Joining Simmons in the high jump will be Corri Milliner and Cederian Morgan, who placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Simmons was not the only athlete from BR to take home a first, as senior Ky Williams secured the sectional title in shot put.
Williams threw a 44-3 to qualify him for state, while also taking third in javelin and seventh in discus.
“Ky Williams really performed well,” Crager said. “He competed way over his head. He competed (in sectionals) the best all year.”
