Shundell Russaw, of Alexander City, was hired late last week to be the next head football coach at Central Coosa High School.
“I got the opportunity a few days ago to come down to Coosa to see the culture and the climate, see the players walking around the halls, and I immediately fell in love with it,” Russaw said. “Right now in my life, Coosa is the place for me. I want to be here for a long time and build a program. I want to make some memorable moments.”
Russaw will also serve as the school’s head baseball coach and physical education teacher.
The Cougars officially made the announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook. Already, the post has been shared hundreds of times by people in the community, with dozens of comments. That exact community is what Russaw wants to tap into to bring Cougar football back to its former glory.
“Our community is going to have to come together,” Russaw said. “We are going to have to help out in finances, stepping up at the school. Community and parent participation at school increases student success. When kids see their parents and mentors at school, it creates the mentality for those kids to want to do better. I want to bring that about. Coosa County will buy in. I have already gotten so much support.”
Last season, Cougars players had difficult times getting to and from practice, as the school draws students from multiple different counties, with some commutes being well over 20 minutes one way. Even though Russaw has not coached a single practice yet, he has already made plans for carpooling and utilizing church buses to get his kids on the field.
“I am focused on putting my best foot forward to help change the culture and climate,” Russaw said. “Accountability and discipline are what I want everyone to learn. As parents we have got to communicate and work together to get the kids here. We are going to have groups where we can carpool from each direction.”
As Russaw has been walking the halls of Coosa, passing monuments to past football greats like Justin Tuck, he knows the next generation of greats passes by him. He just has to find them.
“The potential is here,” Russaw said. “They are walking right through these hallways. It is just up to somebody to believe in them. It is up to somebody to show up and lead them.”
Russaw grew up in Alexander City and went to Benjamin Russell. He was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball for the Wildcats.
He received a baseball scholarship to Jacksonville State, where he played for two years before transferring to Jackson State, in Mississippi. Jackson State’s current head football coach is the prolific Deion Sanders, who Russaw says he models much of his life after.
In his last year before graduating from Jackson State in 2008, Russaw actually interned at Coosa while earning his teaching degree.
After interning, he was immediately offered a job as the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach.
Russaw formerly had been a defensive backs coach at his alma mater, Benjamin Russell. It was a tough and bittersweet decision to take the Coosa job, and potentially leave any further opportunities at BRHS behind, but it was a choice he had to make for himself and his family.
“My dream job was to coach at Benjamin Russell,” Russaw said. “I loved it. I flourished there and learned a lot. It was a great experience. Alexander City groomed me. I did not want to leave because I am a Wildcat. But this job is a dream. I have got to chase my dream.”
Russaw said a big factor in taking the head coaching job was that he already lives in Coosa county, and the opportunity for him and his family to “make a splash” with the Cougars.
“I want to chase my dreams,” Russaw said. “I felt like I was ready. Coosa is hungry for a change and so am I.”
Coaching more than just football, Russaw hopes his impact goes far beyond the football field. Every kid that goes through Coosa, will have to go through his P.E. class, so he hopes he can impact every student that he interacts with.
“I am not just a football coach,” Russaw said. “I will be teaching girls and boys. I want to encourage all kids to play sports, to participate in extracurricular activities.”
One day, Russaw hopes that even his three young boys can be a part of one of his teams and be a student in his class.
“I want to be their coach here one day,” Russaw said. “I want to lead them. I want them to be successful. That had a lot to do with me taking this job.”
His first big act as a head coach will be a parents meeting on Thursday, where he wants to encourage parents to get their kids to try out for football, no matter their experience. The young head coach wants to field a team of around 45 kids, up from around 15 last season.
“Why not?,” Russaw said. “If you are interested in playing football, come on out.”
Russaw and the Cougars face a fast turnaround, as the football season starts in less than a month. He knows the road will be long and the odds are stacked against him. But Russaw believes in himself, his community and most importantly his students.
“At the end of the day, it is not about me,” Russaw said. “It is all about the kids. It is about mentoring them and grooming them and having them ready for real life. Central Coosa is about to change.”
Central Coosa’s first football game is August 19, at home against Verbena.