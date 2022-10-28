Central Coosa’s season ended Thursday, with a 70-20 loss to Autaugaville.
While the wins did not come often for Coosa, only one on the year, head coach Shundell Russaw is excited to have an entire offseason with his program to truly build a competitive team.
“I have an opportunity to work with this team this winter,” Russaw said. “Our kids have never had off season workouts in the winter, a real spring training. Hopefully by next year, it will be a much more successful season for us. We have to work. We have to work one day at a time.”
Thursday’s game was similar to how most of Coosa’s games have gone this season: a large halftime deficit and most of the team being made up of freshmen and below coming out of the half.
Down 50-6 at halftime, Coosa was able to rebound in the second half with big plays from Elijah Richardson, Antoneo Grant and Elisha Hayes.
Those three players make up what the majority of Coosa’s roster consists of in underclassmen. The Cougars will only graduate three seniors, so Russaw gets almost his entire team back next season.
“Everybody that played last night will be back next season,” Russaw said. “We are really young. Our two touchdowns after half are definitely something to build on. The core is returning.”
Many of his athletes will play basketball in the fall, and baseball with Russaw in the spring. All the while, Russaw wants to get his hands on the team even further, getting his team in the weight room and dedicated to the grind that it takes to build a winning football program.
“I have learned a lot this year,” Russaw said. “You really have to reach the kids, develop relationships with them inside and outside of school. It is always a benefit when you are playing multiple sports. I am looking for kids to buy into the weight room. We are going to get stronger.”
Looking ahead, Russaw has already set up a spring game for his team. Wadley will travel to Coosa for a spring contest, to test where Coosa is before summer workouts.
“Leading into the spring, we are going to be staying after school. We are hoping to get stronger and smarter,” Russaw said. “The wins are going to come, but for the wins to come you have to work. You have to sweat, you have to grind, you have to make sacrifices. I need guys that are willing to work.”
Outside of football, one of Russaw’s big priorities was to build a strong community surrounding the team. In his first year, the dividends from that community buy-in are clear.
“The community really helped me out this year and really showed out. Our crowds were phenomenal,” Russaw said.
Russaw and his Cougars’ team finished the year 1-9 in Russaw’s first year as head coach. As a whole, Russaw saw plenty to build on this season and plenty to work towards heading into his second year.
“Looking back on the year, and not just looking at wins and losses, this was a successful year,” Russaw said. “The kids bought in with what I asked them to do. This is truly something to build on.”