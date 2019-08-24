The Alexander City Shooting Club will host its monthly “Golf Ball” rimfire rifle matches on Sunday at its shooting range which is located off Coley Creek Road approximately ¼ mile south of Barrett Road.
The matches will start at 3 p.m. and are open to the public. The range will be open prior to the matches for competitors to set up equipment and sight in rifles.
The club will conduct two separate matches. The first is shot at a distance of 100 yards using rifles that are very common in most shooter’s collections — 22 rimfire repeating rifles. The 200-yard match is shot with very specialized 22 rimfire competition rifles specially designed to hit small objects at long distances. There is a class for every shooter and every 22 rimfire rifle. The entry fee for each match is $10.
The club will have guest representatives from Anschutz North America, which is the North American importer of Anschutz rifles and RWS rimfire ammunition. Anschutz rimfire rifles are recognized as some of the most accurate production rimfire rifles in the world, having won numerous Olympic and World Championships.
Members of the club will have an opportunity to reserve a position for lot testing ammunition with the RWS representatives beginning at 10 a.m. Lot testing ammunition allows a person to find the best ammunition for his or her individual rifle to obtain the best possible accuracy. Testing with the representatives and our group will allow a shooter to test not only considerable more lots of ammo, but to do this at a greatly reduced cost.
The Alexander City Shooting Club is encouraging people of all skill levels to participate in these matches.
If you do not have the equipment, there are members that have equipment available for you to use and the club members will assist you during the match. Youth shooters are welcomed with a supervising adult.
For additional information or questions, call 256 794-3835.