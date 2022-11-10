Lifelong football junkie Jacob Walls was more concerned with getting his team to the playoffs than getting married. He had games to win, plays to call. Proposing to his girlfriend was going to have to wait.
However, as Benjamin Russell rolled towards its best finish in years, complete with a playoff berth, Walls thought what better way to cap off his year than to pop the question.
Heading into the Wildcats’ final home game against Valley, the team had an undefeated home record on the line. The week of practice before the game was anything but ordinary, as the flu ravaged the team.
Much of the week was spent practicing in makeshift groups, as 30-plus kids were in and out of school with the flu. If the Wildcats dropped the game against Valley, Walls was going to have to call an audible on his proposal.
“I was really nervous going into that game,” Walls said. “I already had my proposal planned out. But we needed to get through that Valley game.”
The team made it to the Oct. 28 game against Valley, at as full strength as they could be. Now it was time to put his plan into action.
Walls had every last member of both his and his girlfriend Emily’s family come down for the game.
“They all knew if we won, I was going to propose,” Walls said. “I did not want it to be too obvious that I had all these people showing up for the game.”
Emily, and all the players, were kept in the dark as best as he could. Walls did not want to add anything more to his team’s plate.
“I kept it a secret from the players just for the fact because I didn't want them to think they had to do anything extra,” Walls said. “I did not want this to be about me. I wanted this to be about the win and the kids. That is why I waited until well after the alma mater. I didn't realize there were still so many kids around me. ”
As the fourth quarter rolled around, and the Wildcats were en route to winning 48-7 and finishing the regular season 8-2, Walls had one of the freshman players run to the locker room and grab the ring.
Walls, and his confidant offensive lineman Jackson Padgett, hid the ring on the sideline amongst the team’s equipment. No one was the wiser.
“The clock hit zero and I ran and grabbed the box so I could put it in my pocket,” Walls said. “I stuffed it in there with my towel and my play sheet so it could not be seen.”
After the handshake line, team prayer and alma mater all concluded, Walls and his family were still on the sidelines taking pictures. He and Emily were hugging and celebrating when he finally made the ultimate move.
“I tried to be sneaky,” Walls said. “I put the box in my play script and put it behind her back and made a move to my family. I brought it around and asked her and that's when everyone noticed what was going on. Luckily, she said ‘yes.’ It was a very exciting moment when all the players jumped in and enjoyed the moment too.”
Walls acknowledged that on a week to week basis, he probably spends more time with the players than his bride to be. He called the team his family and having them with him on his special moment was something he won't soon forget.
“Everyone just went crazy,” Walls said. “It was truly awesome. Especially because I was able to hide this all so well. I got the ring in June and just waited for the right time. No one knew.”
The second year coach said proposing at the end of the season was always a potential goal, but the season had to play out right.
He played football at Huntingdon, and had previously coached at Montgomery Catholic. He knew no matter what, his proposal was going to be in or around something football related.
Proposing at the end of a game was perfect, because it would yield the most authentic and surprising reaction.
“Doing it then, I did not have to hire a secret photographer or go out on a beach and do a big photoshoot,” Walls said. “It was easy to do it this way. We kept it simple and I just thought it was the right time. It capped off the regular season and ended it on something exciting. It all worked out perfectly.”
Walls did acknowledge that if the Wildcats lost to Valley, that ring box may still be hidden somewhere.
“Winning was more important,” Walls said. “I honestly was more nervous to win the ball game. This was a really big highlight though and I will cherish this forever.”
The duo, who have now been together over three and a half years, will look to set their marriage sometime in the spring of 2024.
Why then? Well, Emily has to finish out school and so does Walls. But also, there is no football in the spring.
“We can’t get married during football season,” Walls said. “If we wanted everyone to be at the wedding, we wouldn't be able to do it in the fall.”