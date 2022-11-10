Jacob Walls proposes
Buy Now

Coach Jacob Walls proposes to his girlfriend Emily after Benjamin Russell’s final regular season win over Valley. Oct. 28, 2022.

 Contributed / The Outlook

Lifelong football junkie Jacob Walls was more concerned with getting his team to the playoffs than getting married. He had games to win, plays to call. Proposing to his girlfriend was going to have to wait.

After a 48-7 victory over Valley in Benjamin Russell's final regular season home game, Wildcats' defensive line coach Jacob Walls proposed to his girlfriend of over three years, Emily Garmon.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you