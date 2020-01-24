Hunters in the Black Belt are justifiably proud of their dogs, those that work the fields and woods with them. With these great dogs in mind, the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is sponsoring another online photo contest — “Best Dogs of the Black Belt” — with the goal of putting the spotlight on the great dog hunting opportunities available in the region.
The contest is open to photos of all hunting dogs. Lap dogs are great too, but this contest is not for them. We want photos of dogs in the woods, on point, in action or posing with their retrieved bird or game.
Photos can include the owner or family members as a sidekick to the main star — your furry friend and hunting partner. A general snapshot of your canine in his comfy bed, hanging out on the porch or anything else other than showing off his hunting skills will not qualify.
The winner will be the photo that receives the most votes by our deadline of March 31.
The top vote-getter will receive a Filson Game Mesh Vest (valued at $145) perfect for the Black Belt’s mild winter seasons and designed for upland bird and small game hunting, donated by Quail Forever, one of the nation’s leading conservation organizations, plus three varieties of Sure Shot game calls — the Yentzen Classic (the original double reed duck call), the Rascal 7-in-1 call for duck, quail and turkey hunting and the Speckle Belly Goose Call along with the LANYARD (valued at $125). Total prize package is worth $270.
Upload your entry to AlabamaBlack BeltAdventures.org/bestblackbeltdogs.
“We look forward to sharing photos of great hunting companions with everyone through this new contest,” ALBBAA director Pam Swanner said. “This is a way to pay tribute to their versatile skills afield, their natural instincts and that which is so endearing, their eagerness to please. They deserve recognition and this is a way to shine a spotlight on your canine hunting buddy.
“We hope everyone will take the time to upload their favorite photo of their dog in action and have a chance to win the Filson Game Vest and Sure Shot game calls.”
ALBBAA promotes and encourages ethical hunting and fishing practices. Its contests were created to further educate the public on the abundance of natural resources found in Alabama’s Black Belt region.
The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.