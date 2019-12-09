It was clear Reeltown’s football team was a bit shell-shocked to start the AHSAA Class 2A Football Championship on Friday afternoon. The Rebels made uncharacteristic mistakes and spotted Fyffe 20 points within the first few minutes of the game.
It resulted in a 56-7 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils, and although the disappointment was clear on the faces of the Rebels, the message was clear for Reeltown coach Matt Johnson. He knows the Rebels will be back.
If and when they are, Johnson said, it’ll be because of the seniors who played their last game Friday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“We didn’t just show up being a bad team,” Johnson said. “There’s so much they have overcome to get here. That’s the foundation. I told the underclassmen, ‘You are going to be hoisting that blue trophy because of what these seniors did.’”
Fourteen seniors have laid down the building blocks to put Reeltown football back on the map. Seven of those 14 have been starting since their freshman year, and it’ll be nearly impossible to replace that set of players.
There’s the obvious ones who jump off the page statistically and in name recognition.
Eric Shaw, who received more than 20 Division I offers, has been an essential part of Reeltown’s success. He’s played virtually every position on both sides of the ball — except on the line. Cameron Faison’s stats speak for themselves as he racked up nearly 1,500 rushing yards this season.
Tre Tre Hughley has gotten back into form and has dominated on both sides of the ball, bullying in touchdowns and opposing offenses alike. Rhasheed Wilson is arguably the best defensive back the Rebels have on the roster.
Logan Hunt was beaten out for the starting quarterback job by a sophomore but instead of sulking, he put his head down and started at linebacker — a position he’d never played for Reeltown prior. Connor Moore’s “Thunder Foot” nickname has been well deserved as he’s proven time after time he’s one of the most reliable kickers in 2A.
Nelson Whaley has been a staple for the Rebels on the line, and Robert Crittenden has started at linebacker and added a punch on offense when necessary.
The list goes on and on. There’s also Adam Oliver, Tra Carter, Jay Billingsley, Jay Corbitt, Jordan Stephens and James Kelley, who have all contributed in one way or another.
“I love these guys to death,” Reeltown sophomore quarterback Iverson Hooks said. “I never thought I would be here right now without them. They always tell me to keep my head up. It’s a blessing playing with them.”
And many of those guys have been playing together for way longer than just since they’ve donned the Rebel jerseys at RHS.
“We have been playing together since we were about 6 years old,” Faison said. “That’s a blessing. I’m going to miss these boys.”
Despite the loss Friday, the Rebels still kept a family-first mentality. Over the last 16 weeks — and dating much further back than that — these seniors have spent every day together.
“These are my brothers,” Shaw said. “Blood couldn’t make us any closer.”
There are countless stories to pick out from the group as well. Hunt wasn’t the only one who showed perseverance as both Shaw and Hughley returned from season-ending injuries last year. Throughout the season, Johnson has called these seniors “a senior group.”
But regardless of what they’ve done on the field, Johnson is most proud of what they’ve accomplished off it.
“The obvious foundation is getting to the Super 7 but it’s so much more than that,” Johnson said. “They’ve done it right way. They are young men and not kids you have to always keep an eye on. It’s an exceptional group.”