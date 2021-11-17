Three seniors key to the success of Reeltown’s football team are teaming up again for basketball season.
Marcus Haynes, Gabe Bryant and SeDarico “Scooter” Brooks are hoping to improve on last year’s 3-11 mark for the Rebels and cap their high school basketball careers in a strong way, with some help from a few underclassmen.
“We’re going to have a lot of experience, unlike any other year I’ve been here,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “We’re going to have great basketball knowledge on the court. The biggest thing is getting them in basketball shape, because they’re coming from the football field, and learning how each other plays on the floor.”
Haynes can slide between multiple positions and factor in for the Rebels in a myriad of ways.
His 6-foot-3 frame and stupendous athleticism — he was the football team’s leading receiver by a wide margin in 2021 — add a high-paced element to Reeltown’s offense.
“Marcus is going to be our all-around guy,” Gardner said. “Very good in transition, finishing at the rim. He’s left-handed. He’s a great slasher and great defender, he’ll be at the top of the press. Very, very athletic around the goal.”
Bryant has been the quarterback for Reeltown’s gridiron outfit for multiple seasons, and Gardner said he hopes those distribution skills translate to the basketball court, even if he’s not the primary ball handler at shooting guard or small forward.
His 3-point shot should also help space the floor for teammates.
“Hopefully he can be our quarterback in certain positions and be a leader for us,” Gardner said. “He shoots the ball well. Runs the floor really well and rebounds the ball well as well.”
A lack of a legitimate post presence mitigates some of that spacing for the Rebels, Gardner added, but that’s where Brooks comes into play, alongside Haynes. Their athleticism allows them to get to the rim for good looks.
Despite the overall deficiency in height — Haynes is the tallest player for Reeltown — Gardner feels rebounding will be a strength of his team.
What gives him confidence is his squad’s ability to box out and move bodies around, with athletes capable of leaping high multiple times in succession.
“We’ll be a great rebounding team because we’ll be physical,” Gardner said. “We’ll be able to push people around strength wise, push opposing teams out of the way, and not just jump for rebounds one time but jump multiple times for rebounds.”
Finn Henderson could be the Rebels’ best weapon outside the senior trio, a versatile option on the floor.
“He knows the game really, really well. He can play multiple positions,” Gardner said. “And he’s just a ninth grader.”
Another freshman will occupy one of the most important roles on the floor, point guard.
Demetrius Brown was bumped from middle school up to junior varsity as an eighth grader last season, and this year he’ll run Reeltown’s offense in his first year at the varsity level.
“I threw him in the fire to see how he’d adjust, and he adjusted pretty well,” Gardner said. “He grew tremendously over the summer. So I think he’s ready.”
Reeltown opens its season Nov. 30 against Central Coosa.