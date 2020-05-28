Four years ago, Reeltown was just resurging its track and field program. But from the very first season, the Rebels proved they were ready to make waves.
With state championships already under their belt from that first year, the Rebels continued to build — not only adding onto their gold medal total, but also adding onto their program as a whole.
Now, those then-freshmen have now graduated but they’ve built a true foundation for years of success.
“They really set a standard,” Reeltown coach Alana Garrard said. “With Eric (Shaw) winning championships the first year and continuing to win championships, now we just have kids that are reloading. My first year was (with these seniors) and we’re losing some really great athletes.”
Shaw was one of only two male seniors this season and he had high hopes for continuing to add to his plethora of medals. Over his career, Shaw won back-to-back championships in the 110 hurdles, two first-place medals in the 300 hurdles and one gold in the high jump. Now, he’s continuing his football career at South Carolina and Garrard expects Shaw’s track experience to propel him only further.
“Football players that run track, in my opinion, have a better work ethic because they’ll go out and run,” Garrard said. “Shaw had a great work ethic and he was able to spread out and do everything he was supposed to do. He was also going to be the second leg on the 4x100 this year, so there’s nothing he can’t do. He’s such a good kid.”
Another football player who took his talents to the track was Rhasheed Wilson, who competed in the long jump, the 100 and the 4x1. Wilson is also continuing onto the next level as he’s signed to play football at Huntingdon College.
“Rhasheed is such a hard worker and he wants to please the coaches,” Garrard said. “Rhasheed’s academics and his drive to do well is going to definitely carry him far.”
Reeltown also had several girls who were seniors this season and that group was led by a handful of multi-sport athletes. Taniya Haynes was a star for the Rebels in multiple sports and even took up softball this year while still performing in track and field.
“There’s nothing she can’t do,” Garrard said. “She was able to see weakness in herself and know what she needed to work on, and she was such a leader for us.”
Eryn Wells and Nyla Hayden were also three-sport athletes. After suffering an injury during her junior season, Wells focused only the 400, long jump and 4x4 this year while Hayden was one of the Rebels’ top throwers.
“(Eryn) wanted to really work on the 400 and build up to that,” Garrard said. “She wanted to protect herself from getting injured and still contribute to the team. (Nyla) has been getting stronger and stronger and had just showed so much improvement.”
Vera Baker was a state qualifier in the 800 a year ago and Garrard was expecting her to be right back at the state championships this year.
“We were really looking for her to build on that this season,” Garrard said. “Her endurance and her work ethic were her biggest strengths.”
As the program built, the Rebels also brought on several newcomers this year. Sarah Hulmes and Destiny Keith both transferred to Reeltown this year and made an immediate impact on the program. Hulmes was a solid 800 runner and Keith, who had done track at her previous school, planned to be a strong leg of the 4x100.
“She was looking for her place where she was going to fit in,” Garrard said. “She was real positive about being able to contribute to the team, so she was a good teammate.”
Kniya Potts also joined the team this year after being a cheerleader for the Rebels and Garrard said Potts was looking very promising in the 400 and the 800.