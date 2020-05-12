Just because a senior class is small doesn’t mean it’s any less important to the success of a team. Horseshoe Bend has only one senior on the softball team and just two on the baseball squad, but those players made important impacts.
Justin Phillips was a two-year starter for the Generals’ baseball team and as a multi-sport athlete, Phillips grew tremendously from playing both football and baseball.
“Justin hit lead off for us and he was pretty fast and he was a good baserunner,” HBS baseball coach Jason Johnson said. “Even in football, he’s small but he gets after it. He’s one of those guys that makes up for his lack of size with his effort. He’s a great kid and you just hate to see kids like that graduate because they bring so much to your program. He didn’t give me any trouble.”
For the other two Horseshoe Bend seniors, the season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic was especially tough because it felt like this was finally their time to shine. After constantly waiting behind others, Kyle Parrish and Erica Bryan finally got their shots on the baseball and softball teams, respectively, this year, only to see it slip away.
“I really feel bad for Kyle because this year he was getting more playing time than he’s ever gotten then all of a sudden it got shut down,” Johnson said. “He was always one that worked hard and overcame not getting to play a whole lot early on. He finally got his chance.”
Parrish started at second base this season.
Bryan knew she was going to be slightly behind the eight ball because she joined the softball team just before her junior season. She played when she was younger but took it up again in high school with only two years remaining.
“She knew she had to rebuild herself, but she’s one of those people you wish you had a team full of,” Horseshoe Bend softball coach Hagen Whiteard said. “Her attitude is always good. She’s going to work and she wants to improve. She was always asking questions, and I’m disappointed I didn’t get to see her fall into that leadership role especially once it got toward area play. She was that girl that she wanted everybody to be pepped up and ready to go, and she didn’t get to finish that.”
Bryan played mostly in the outfield for the Generals.
Although these three seniors are small in number, both coaches agreed they left their stamps on the programs in different ways but mostly they showed how to overcome adversity well.