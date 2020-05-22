Although Benjamin Russell had only two seniors on its softball team this year, those two were particularly strong assets especially with having so many youngsters around them. Both Bailey Underwood and Haylee Hunter took on a leadership role and helped become mentors to the younger girls, and they’ve certainly left a stamp on the program.
“I would say their biggest contribution has been their work ethic,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “They show up every day no matter what; they work hard and do their job. They have high expectations but they lead by example. I think that was really positive for this group because we were so young.”
Underwood became a starting outfielder for the Wildcats and played in both right and center fields. She also spent time at shortstop when she was needed and played various roles through her time with the varsity team.
“Her glove in the outfield was her biggest strength,” Johnson said. “She is a very talented outfielder and she’s played all over the field for us. She has talent in the infield and the outfield, but she’s probably most comfortable in center field. That comfort plays a big role, especially in female athletes.”
As for Hunter, she’s also been a versatile player but really flourished as a senior when she took over the starting catcher position. She worked some in the spot last year but it was her improvement that really stood out to Johnson.
“Between last year and this year, Haylee has just grown so much,” Johnson said. “She is one of those selfless kids who even as recently as last season asked to get some reps with the JV team just so she could get better. She didn’t care about a title or a role; she just wanted to get better and it paid off.”
Hunter also overcame a lot of obstacles in her personal life and she was recently named the Class 6A Bryant-Jordan scholarship winner in the achievement category. She plans to continue her softball career at Stillman College, an NAIA program in Tuscaloosa.
Another big thing both Underwood and Hunter accomplished over their time at Benjamin Russell was their improved hitting.
“(Bailey’s) hitting came around so much,” Johnson said. “She worked her tail off inside of practice and outside of practice at the plate. Haylee is very scrappy. When you watch her, you wouldn’t necessarily think she’s fundamentally sound, but she gets in the box and she fights. She doesn’t go down easy.”