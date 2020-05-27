Over the last several years, Benjamin Russell’s track and field team has grown exponentially. The Wildcats started small but increased every year — both in numbers and in accomplishments — and a lot of that had to do with the Class of 2020 student-athletes.
Some were dedicated solely to track and field and cross country while others were multi-sport athletes but they all left their stamps on the program in one way or another.
Ashari Chapman was Benjamin Russell’s lone female senior, and it was her first year with the track and field team. She was a Wildcat cheerleader for the last three years and BRHS track and field coach Martae Wyckoff had been trying to get Chapman to come out for some time now.
“It’s something she’s always wanted to do but I think she was just a little scared, but she finally decided to come out and do it this year,” Wyckoff said. “At our first meet, she got first place in the hurdles at Opelika, so she was definitely going to do well.”
Being a cheerleader, Chapman was already used to being a leader for her teammates and taking on an encouraging role, and she continued that at track.
Benjamin Russell had several strong male seniors with Layton Bradford and Reginald Sweetwyne arguably the most decorated between both track and field and cross country. The two are both continuing their careers at Pointe University.
Both are distance runners. When the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bradford had the fourth-best time in the state in the 3,200 in Class 6A, and Wyckoff said both Bradford and Sweetwyne had good chances to finish in the top three at the state championships.
“They’re going to do real well at the next level,” Wyckoff said.
Za Stowes was a three-time state qualifier in the triple jump and also qualified for the state championships twice in the 4x100. Wyckoff said because of how things shook out last year and who graduated, he felt Stowes had a good shot at winning gold in the triple jump this year.
Also a star football player, Stowes plans to walk on at Jacksonville State next year.
“Za is a good athlete and he works hard at it,” Wyckoff said. “He had a good track mindset and he really liked the triple jump. He also comes from a good bloodline of track athletes; his dad was good and his uncles and that passed down to him.”
Gavin Edwards is also continuing his football career at the next level, having signed with Alabama State, but Wyckoff said Edwards is also going to pursue track there and he should have a bright future. Edwards was a solid sprinter for the Wildcats.
“He is a natural-born athlete, especially with his speed; he has a good stride on him,” Wyckoff said. “He’s very fast, and I think he’s going to be a great track athlete once he gets somewhere where he can really work on his technique. He might actually end up a better track athlete than football.”
Christian Carsile and Davoski Oliver were both in their second years with the track and field team. Carsile focused on the 300 hurdles and although he hadn’t qualified for the state championships yet, Wyckoff said he thought this was Carsile’s year.
“With the 300 hurdles, you gotta be pretty good at conditioning and you have to have a pretty good mindset,” Wyckoff said. “He really just stuck with it and I think he would’ve had a good chance at state.”
As for Oliver, he was an experienced thrower and that actually helped Wyckoff out.
“He was the captain of the throwers,” Wyckoff said. “He really helped me out as far as maturity and helping me out with coaching the others technique. He had a really good attitude; he’s just a good kid, and he can throw too.”
Wyckoff had many of these seniors since they were freshmen and the group helped build some excitement for the track and field team Wyckoff is hoping will carry over.
“They really helped with the recruitment of track and getting other kids excited about doing it,” Wyckoff said. “When they first started out, we didn’t have many kids on the team, but as time went on, they got excited about it and talked to other kids in the halls. I hate that it ended like this for them, but they did a lot for this program.”