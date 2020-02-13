Most softball coaches will say having a solid pitcher is probably the most important thing to making up a good softball team. So it certainly never hurts to have a multitude of reliable pitchers.
That’s the case for Dadeville, which returns three pitchers from last season and two others who are hoping to get into the mix.
“That’s a nice thing to have,” Tiger coach Jordan McGuire said. “Last year we got in a situation where one pitcher was out, another pitcher got hurt sliding into second and another who threw the whole game and we had another game the next day. So it’s nice to have that many possibilities.”
Makya Johnson, Malorie Meadors and Timirian Tinsley got a ton of experience last year; they all threw more than 40 innings with Johnson getting the most work in with 56 2/3 innings pitched. Tori Giles and Tess McKinley should also see some time in the circle.
The one problem with having so many pitchers is the Tigers’ defense will drastically change depending on who’s in the circle on any given night.
Meadors will be moving into a starting center field role while Johnson will play first and Tinsley will play either first or third depending on who’s pitching.
Jailee Kirkland returns to take up the starting short stop position and Zoe Veres is also returning as the starting catcher. With Meadors moving to outfield, the Tigers are still searching for a solid starter at second.
Savannah Richardson, Timira Stowes and Skylar Waldrep can all play multiple positions and could see time in several different slots, especially in the outfield. Sidaesha Heard will likely play an outfield spot.
McGuire has also been limited in who she can practice where because she was missing a few girls who were still playing basketball, but she expects Giles to possibly take up that starting second base role.
“I think (the starting lineup) will come with how we play in a game,” McGuire said. “Right now, we’re pretty much going off the pitcher in the circle and the best defense we can put behind them in each spot. As we get playing time, the fit could be easier to see further down the road.”
Offensively, the Tigers have a good mix of power and small ball. Veres and Tinsley both were solid hitters last year while Kirkland and Meadors are both working on their slapping.
“We have some girls that have a fantastic bat,” McGuire said. “Some of the ones starting this year didn’t start continuously last year, but there are definitely some optimistic looks from what I’ve seen so far in practice.”
Randolph County, Beulah and B.B. Comer will compete with the Tigers in the area, and all those teams should bring solid competition. Although Comer was the lowest seed in the area last year, McGuire said there were some eighth- and ninth-graders on varsity then so they’ve gotten a lot of valuable experience.
“Our first goal would be always improving each game,” McGuire said. “We want each girl to improve then the team overall improves. We’d like to host area and go into the postseason. With all my seniors, I want nothing less than that for them.”
Dadeville’s softball season is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. with a cross-county rivalry game against Benjamin Russell.