Benjamin Russell took the field at home for this first time this season Friday. Unfortunately, the Wildcats lost to region foe Helena, 48-14, on a wet night at Martin-Savarese Stadium.
Things looked promising early on for the Wildcats, despite a long lightning delay. But it was the second half that really cost Benjamin Russell (0-4, 0-2) against Class 6A Region 3 foe Helena (2-2, 1-1).
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-7 lead over Helena with the help of head coach Kevin Smith’s passing attack.
Quarterback Carter Smith was questionable going into Friday night after missing last week’s game with shoulder soreness. Smith looked 100%, arguably having his best night passing the ball so far this season.
Smith hooked up with Elijah Spivey for a 36-yard touchdown, followed by another touchdown from Smith to Spivey, this time for a 69-yard post route right down the middle of the field.
“They were playing a lot of zero coverage,” coach Smith said. “Then after we scored, they adjusted and played more zone with a man in the middle of the field and that’s where we were trying to hit them. They also started bringing more pressure and started getting in the backfield before we could blink.”
After the 14-7 lead for the Wildcats, it was all Huskies, going on a 41-0 run against Benjamin Russell and taking the life out of the stadium that was rocking in the pregame. The Wildcats run defense was its Achilles’ heel, giving up five touchdowns to Helena’s Kobe Hughes to go along with his 100-yard night.
“They (Helena) are a physical football team,” Smith said. “They out-physicaled us in the run game and that’s where we’ve got to get better on defense. Offensively we couldn’t get the run game going because they out played us at the point of attack and we were in way too many third and long situations; nothing good comes from that.”
The Wildcats on paper are a balanced football team, running and passing the ball evenly. But the Wildcats haven’t been able to get the run game consistently going this season, often times ending in negative yardage, putting Benjamin Russell in third and long far too often.
“Our run game has got to get fixed,” Smith said, “whether we add a tight end in the box or an H-back. When you play behind the chains and put yourself in the situations we put ourselves in, you can’t play; it doesn’t matter the personnel. So we’ve got work to do and things to clean up and it starts tonight.”
The Wildcats season has been plagued by the injury bug and it didn’t get any better for Benjamin Russell tonight with senior starting middle linebacker Landon Jacobs going down right before the half and not returning due to a shoulder injury. It was a scary moment for the Wildcats as running back Kadarious Marbury went down early in the fourth and did not return. Marbury went from Demarcus McNeal’s backup to splitting carries with McNeal the last couple weeks.
It has been tough sledding for the Wildcats so far this season and the road doesn’t get easier playing Class 6A football. Smith said it’s going to be about doing the little things right and not having things such as penalties and blown coverages cost the Wildcats.
“We went from a man defense to cover three to prevent the ball going behind us,” Smith said. “So when we have the ball going over our heads still, there’s a problem. Getting ejected is getting old fast. We aren’t in a situation defensively where we can lose guys. We have to work on keeping our composure.”