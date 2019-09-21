Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Current Print Subscribers
Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
After being pushed into a corner for the past two weeks, Benjamin Russell showed its claws and brought Wildcat football back to life Friday night in a 17-8 homecoming win over visiting Demopolis in non-region action.
Kenneth Boone / The Outlook Pictured are, from left, class maids: freshman class maid Essence Smith, sophomore class maid Jada Leonard, junior class maid Jaida Russell and senior class maid Jackson Ray; homecoming queen nominees Amiya Benson, Brooklyn Edwards, Taishanna George, Haley Hunter and Keeley Powell, who won homecoming queen; and Miss BRHS Sarah Rogers.
Kenneth Boone / The Outlook Pictured are, from left, class maids: freshman class maid Essence Smith, sophomore class maid Jada Leonard, junior class maid Jaida Russell and senior class maid Jackson Ray; homecoming queen nominees Amiya Benson, Brooklyn Edwards, Taishanna George, Haley Hunter and Keeley Powell, who won homecoming queen; and Miss BRHS Sarah Rogers.
Kenneth S. Boone
“You go into halftime and your quarterback is down and you don’t really know what you are going to do,” Wildcat coach Kevin Smith said. “You weren’t going to run around this bunch, so we knew we were going to have to play strong on defense and just out-last them.”
With quarterback Carter Smith sidelined for the second half, Brett Pitts checked into the game at quarterback and put his limited knowledge of the offense to work.
“I know about five plays, maybe,” Pitts said.
But the Wildcats’ do-everything athlete Pitts changed the game with a 37-yard pass to Elijah Spivey.
“(Demopolis) dropped back on that play, they’d been bringing the safety up,” coach Smith said. “He throws into triple coverage. (Spivey) made that play. He just fought and came down with the ball. I really think he’s going to be one of the top receivers around next season.”
Spivey outathleted a gaggle of Tigers defensive backs to make the catch.
“I knew Spivey was bigger than everybody covering him,” Pitts said. “So I threw up there. I knew he’d catch it.”
Hezekiah Hunter, who finished with 120 rushing yards, sprinted for an 11-yard gain out of the wishbone and the moved the Wildcats to the 5. The drive stalled there on three successive plays.
Campbell Woods, however, split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal to put the first Benjamin Russell points on the board and break the 0-0 stalemate.
The long pass and three points was all it took to swing the momentum in the favor of the hometown faithful.
“I knew coming off a disappointing loss to Selma like (Benjamin Russell) had last week that they’d be ready,” Demopolis coach Brian Seymore said. “They are a much better football team than they showed last week. They bounced back and, to be honest, they were a much more physical football team than us.”
Tigers’ quarterback Grayson Atkins came in for starter Rance Stevenson, called his own number on the ensuing possession only to have the ball ripped from his arms by a combative group of Wildcat defenders.
“We had them bottled up, I thought, all night,” Smith said. “Even when (Demopolis) had some dropped balls, we had guys right there close to them.”
Onaje Brooks spotted the loose ball and belly-flopped onto it with all of his weight, securing the turnover and giving the ball back to a heavily hyped-up Wildcats offense.
“Everybody was locked down tonight,” Brooks said. “We all played like a family. Coach (Smith) just told us to keep our heads up and keep fighting. We are still in this.”
After a pair of short runs by Hunter and Carl Russell, Pitts called his own number and pushed ahead with a Tim Tebow-like ferocity for the 25-yard touchdown amble through the heavy-legged Tigers defense.
“He’s very competitive and wants to win” Smith said. “We only get a him a few snaps a week in practice.”
Preserving the 10-0 lead thanks to a Ty Brown sack and a Denzel Greene touchdown-saving, shoestring tackle, Benjamin Russell put the game away in the fourth quarter.
After a fake Tigers punt fell flat, the Wildcats drove down to the 2.
“They did a good job running at us, especially in that Wildcat look,” Seymore said. “They did a good defensively shutting us down and getting a lot of three-and-outs and our defense played a lot of snaps because of it.”
Lining up again in the wishbone, Pitts called his own number and fell in behind the blocks of the maroon-clad earthmovers for the touchdown.
“We called sweep, but he didn’t know the signal,” Smith said. “So when he came running over to the sideline before the play, we are screaming, ‘Toss left, toss left.’ He comes back after the score and says, ‘I didn’t know what you were talking about, so I just ran the sneak.’ But he’s a champion. He does a great job for us.”
With the point after, the Wildcats pushed ahead 17-0.
Pitts punted, recorded double-digit tackles and the two touchdowns.
“I’m full of adrenaline right now; I’m sure I’ll feel all that tomorrow,” said Pitts.
But the shutout didn’t last. With under two minutes left, Stevenson completed a 29-yard pass to Shatarius Williams inside the Benjamin Russell 5. Craig Nichols finished the drive off with a short run into the end zone for the score. Lining up for the two-point conversion, Stevenson completed a short pass to Timothy Grayson.