Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County hosted its second annual fishing tournament Saturday and had a big turnout. People from all over Alabama showed up to compete in the Fish for Ferst fundraiser that benefits children ages 0 to 5, helping them learn to read and build confidence in their ability to read.
In all, the fundraiser raised enough money to aid 81 children for the next year receive a book a month that they get to keep and build memories with as a family.
The event was hosted at Chuck’s Marina on Saturday, thanks to the help of Chuck’s owners Greg Harris and Jane Garrett-Harris who allowed organizers Elaine Toney and Kathy Heptinstall to organize the event.
“Without their grand space, boat ramp and area none of this would have been possible,” Toney said. “Thanks to all attendees, participants, and Ferst Readers volunteers for the successful day. Kathy Heptinstall, our secretary and grant writer, chose this activity to organize for our main fundraiser of the year. She was in charge of every little bit of planning and followed through.”
The fishing tournament had an assortment of prizes and raffles, including cash prizes for the top four teams which placed as follows:
1st place winners: Cullen Stafford and Tommy Purcell, $750
2nd place winners: Josh Lackey and Eli Patterson, $550
3rd place: Donny Cawthon and Conner Baird, $350
4th place: Wiley Bishop and Hunter Bishop, $200
The first-place winners Stafford and Purcell have been fishing buddies since they were knee high. Stafford has been coming to Lake Martin for 23 years now and is a member of the Birmingham Police Force. On July 17, 2019, one day before his 36th birthday, Stafford was shot seven times in response to an armed robbery call, not including the bullets lodged in his bulletproof vest. Stafford was shot in the face, chest and multiple times in one leg, but has since fully recovered and is back on the streets of Birmingham, determined to make a difference not only in his community, but right here in the Alex City-Lake Martin area.
“We had a great turnout and was a lot of fun,” Toney said. “It was good to see people from all over Alabama and not just locals participating. The fish were biting, which was a concern with the tournament normally being in May but we had no complaints. We are extremely thankful to those who showed up and to those who continue to support our cause.”
Although the fishing tournament is over and done, Toney is eager to get back out on the water when May rolls around for the next fishing tournament and fundraiser. Toney is also having another fundraiser, which is in the works for next October with a motorcycle poker run. A date has not been set yet, but Toney is excited to get the event in the works.