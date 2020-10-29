Offensive MVP: Mac Jones, Alabama
Jones’ teammate Najee Harris and Florida QB Kyle Trask are certainly worthy of the discussion, but Jones is the clear-cut winner here. If not for being pulled early in the Missouri and Tennessee games, Jones would have an astounding five straight 400-yard-plus passing games. Things will get a little tougher with receiver Jaylen Waddle out for the year, but Jones still has plenty of weapons at his disposal to keep putting up fantastic numbers.
Defensive MVP: Nick Bolton, Missouri
Never heard of him? I get it. He’s not exactly a household name. Plus, Mizzou isn’t exactly running away with the Eastern Division, either. That said, Bolton has been really, really good all year and was the SEC Player of the Week last week against Kentucky in MU’s big win. I will also be honest: It’s not a banner year for SEC defenses. Teams are scoring like sailors on shore leave in New Orleans around this conference!
Freshman of the Year: (tie)- Tank Bigsby, Auburn and Eli Ricks, LSU
Bigsby has been Auburn’s best player since taking over the lead back spot. He runs with unbridled enthusiasm (Seinfeld reference alert!) and has shown brilliant flashes in the run, receiving and return games. Now, if Malzahn will juuuuuuust give him the ball more! Meanwhile, Ricks- who was the No. 1 corner back in the 2020 class — has been a defensive dynamo. He is tied for the lead league in interceptions and one was a pick six. It’s best just not to throw it in his general vicinity — ever.
Coach of the Year: Sam Pittman, Arkansas
The Hawgs have already won 2 more games than anyone thought possible… And they are only 2-2! Pittman’s hire was about as sexy as your step-uncle right after Thanksgiving dinner, but all he has done is guide the Razorbacks out of the bottomless ditch they were stuck in. I doubt he will make Arkansas a title contender in his tenure, but getting to .500 seemed like a pipe dream this past summer, so kudos to that staff.
Best remaining game: Alabama at LSU
There aren’t a lot of great matchups to choose from, but after the defending champs looked like their old selves Saturday against South Carolina, I really believe the Tigers can give the Tide fits in Baton Rouge in a couple of weeks. Alabama will definitely be favored, but winning won’t be easy.
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network broadcaster and Sportz Blitz team member.