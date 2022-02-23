One starter.
That’s all that’s gone from last year’s Benjamin Russell softball team, one that not only made last year’s regional tournaments but won a game there.
With a wealth of experience returning including one of Alabama’s best ace pitchers, a lineup led by a quartet of phenomenal hitters and a season-opening tournament win in the Central Alabama Classic, the team has more on its mind than just a regional tournament bid.
“Obviously we were able to compete in our area and go to regionals the last few years,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “So definitely, it’s time to start talking state championships and getting to the state tournament again.”
For the Wildcats, it all starts with senior pitcher Taylor Harris.
Harris’ talents have landed her a D-1 softball scholarship to Samford, and her stats back up her abilities, though it should be noted they were only available for 23 of the Wildcats’ 36 games last season.
Despite Harris having to eat up 95 of the team’s 130 innings in the circle during that time frame, she still posted a 3.32 ERA with 118 strikeouts against just 45 walks. She earned an invitation to the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star game for her efforts.
No other pitcher surpassed 15 innings last season to take some of the stress off her arm, but Johnson expects that to change this year with the offseason emergence of junior Ryann Ruffin.
“I think [Harris] has gained a lot more confidence throwing pitches in different counts, and just awareness of her game and what she needs to do,” Johnson said. “And just being a leader. She’s somebody that people tend to lean toward and she’s definitely doing a great job helping lead the team.”
Harris also batted .406 and clubbed four home runs from the dish in 2021, as her and Ruffin will swap out at right field while the other one is pitching.
Whichever takes the circle will have a proven asset behind the plate in senior catcher Emma Tapley.
Tapley won the team triple crown hitting through the above-mentioned 23 games with a .420 batting average, five home runs and 26 RBIs. Her hose of an arm forces would-be base stealers to think twice, and she’s already thrown out four baserunners in just five games this year. That in addition to a grand slam she hit.
Speaking of blasting home runs, junior third baseman Leah Leonard is back and already blasted one homer Johnson described as a “monster bomb.” She hit .305 with three long balls and 10 RBIs in 2021, though she’s expected to take a leap in production, reflected in her move to the leadoff spot in the order.
“Huge, huge part of our defense,” Johnson said. “She’s so fast. She’s so fun to watch play softball.”
Sophomore shortstop Macie Knox returns after a breakout freshman season in which she hit .370, the fourth and final Wildcat returning that hit above .300 in 2021. Senior Tiffany Roberts completes the middle infield at second base.
Sophomore Morgan Phillips is another key returning piece, back as a dependable, rangy center fielder. Junior Chloe Davis returns as the starter at first base.
One important addition to note for this year’s team is senior Naskia Russell.
Russell played shortstop and center field for the Wildcats in 2020, batting .333 and swiping three bases. She missed last season, but now she’s back in the fold and working her way into a meaningful role.
“She has surpassed my expectations, and I hope that she continues the path that she’s on right now,” Johnson said. “She came out hot, swinging, willing to do anything. Her sophomore year she was an integral part of our team, hardly came off the field, shortstop, center field. So coming back into a new role — kids this day and age can go either way. I don’t know that she expected to come back in and regain the role that she had, but she didn’t.
“She has stepped into her role and embraced it. She goes in and out at left field for us, and when she’s not on the field, she’s in the dugout being a leader. She’s doing whatever she can to help.”
Benjamin Russell went on a tear this past weekend outside a momentary 8-2 lapse against Holtville, dominating Central of Clay County twice by a combined score of 28-6 and Sylacauga, who later beat Holtville, by a 14-0 tally. The Wildcats’ only close game was one against Oakman — a team who made the Class 3A state tournament last year — in which they pulled off a 2-1 victory.
“[Winning the tournament] definitely gives us a positive outlook on the season, and the girls put in so much work in the offseason,” Johnson said. “Just between working out, getting stronger, going to lessons, anything to get better. And I feel like we’re in a really good place to reach our goals this year.”
The Wildcats fell 5-1 in their most recent game at Class 7A power Central of Phenix City.