Any time a boys basketball team goes several minutes without a field goal, it’s going to be tough to come back from — unless its defense is fairly unbreakable. But when a team goes on long scoring droughts several times throughout a game, that’s nearly impossible to recover from — even if its defense is completely stout.
That was the recipe for disaster for Benjamin Russell in a Class 6A Area 6 game against Russell County on Friday night. After an intense, nip-and-tuck first quarter and a defensive grind in the second quarter, the Wildcats’ old plagues continued to haunt them. Trailing by just seven points at halftime, Benjamin Russell was held without a field goal for more than 4 ½ minutes in the third quarter and didn’t score a single one until the final seconds of the fourth.
Despite the Wildcat defense continuing to play up to expectations, those long droughts were more than enough for Russell County to pull away for a 62-39 victory.
“Those long scoring droughts are miserable,” BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman said. “One thing they did was they did a great job of keeping (leading scorer) Za Stowes away from the offense. They figured him out and it threw everything off.”
Stowes still finished with 21 points but after nailing three 3-pointers, including two in a row, in the first four minutes, Stowes had only one more field goal — another longball late in the second frame. All his other points came from the free-throw line.
Aside from Stowes’ buckets, the Wildcats (2-11, 0-3) had just eight other field goals and only two made free throws.
“That’s something we’re going to have to look at because that’s something that’s going to come up consistently from here on out,” Freeman said. “We’re going to learn how to develop things without him but still with him. That may sound difficult, but he has to be a decoy in some things until we learn how to get him out of those situations.”
Gabe Benton, an eighth-grader who Freeman recently pulled up after the middle school season ended, finished with nine points. The next leading scorer for BRHS had just two.
Consistency continues to be a big issue for Benjamin Russell as it seems like it does one thing really well one quarter but struggles in another area then flips the script in the next quarter. For instance, the Wildcats outrebounded the Warriors, 10-6, in the first quarter but had eight turnovers. In the second frame, BRHS committed only two miscues but also grabbed just four off the glass.
“Consistent lineups make consistent play,” Freeman said. “It’s unfortunate at this time of year that I’m putting in new pieces and still trying to implement new plays and new people. It’s still a lot of transition going on.”
Benjamin Russell moved almost exclusively to a man-to-man defense after the first few minutes, trying to force Russell County to move inside. The Warriors shot a lot of jump shots early but going to a man defense for the Wildcats caused some issues for themselves.
“It can put us in a bind because it keeps us always moving and on a swivel,” Freeman said. “It’s hard especially when you have big guys and they don’t. Matchups normally don’t affect me as much as it has with trying to implement big guys. I’m trying to find somewhere for them to be comfortable but it’s hard to be comfortable when everybody is up under you.”