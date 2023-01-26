Who else but Demarkus Sandlin?
On senior night, Coosa’s superstar senior Sandlin dropped 38 points in a 80-49 victory over Fayetteville.
“It means a lot,” head coach Richard Bell said of his senior’s big night. “He has always had that in him. I am just so proud.”
Things started for Coosa as they seemingly almost always do: an emphatic slam dunk by Sandlin.
The senior dropped the hammer twice in Coosa’s first three possessions, helping his team jump out to a 20-2 lead in the first five minutes of play.
In the second quarter, the high-flying Sandlin was at it again, throwing down another pair of slams to keep his team securely in the lead. His contortionist act is so commonplace with Coosa fans by now, that by his fourth dunk there were hardly any cheers. It was just business as usual.
The Cougars led by 18 at half, taking a 47-29 lead into the third quarter.
Coosa saw itself to a 69-43 lead in the third, and kept its distance and secured yet another area win.
Since beginning area play, Coosa is 7-0 and is outscoring opponents 531-312. The Cougars average 76 points per game, while only allowing 45.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We are just having fun,” Bell said. “Believe it or not, we are still tweaking stuff. We gave up 49 points. We only really wanted to give up 10 points per quarter.”
While Sandlin had himself an evening, he was not the only Coosa senior putting up big numbers.
A big reason for the lopsided win was also due to Coosa’s other superstar senior, Nehemiah Sanders.
Sanders had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while also adding two steals and a block.
The duo of Sanders and Sandlin are the nexus of the Coosa program. While Coosa is primed to win its eighth straight area title, Bell said his team will only go as far as his seniors let them.
“We are going to go as far as Demarkus and Nehemiah take us,” Bell said. “Our guards are still a bit inexperienced, but they are learning. But it will probably come down to what our two big seniors can do.”
If only Sanders and Sandlin played against Fayetteville on Thursday, Coosa would have only lost by a single point. Maybe it has something to do with having the word ‘sand’ in your last name.
Outside of the big two, Cory Thompson dropped 20 while being only one rebound shy of a double-double. Elijah Richardson had 10 points and six assists.
Along with fellow senior Quin Gilbert, Sanders and Sandlin will continue their team’s homestand next Tuesday, when the Cougars host Reeltown.