Although the Alexander City Golf Championship changed its name, the winner is still the same.
Ryan Segrest won the tournament, now called the Lakewinds Invitational on Sunday, for his seventh championship in a row.
Almost 40 golfers came out this weekend despite the temperatures nearing 100 degrees. They ranged from ages 18 to 73 years old, but Segrest reigned supreme out of all of them. Segrest shot a 69 on the first day and was actually one stroke behind Sawyer Scott, but Segrest turned the tables, shooting the best 18 holes of the tournament with a 65 on Day 2. He finished with a two-day total of 134, while Scott placed second by carding a 143.
Todd Gilmore and Lynn Harrelson tied for third in the championship flight, both shooting a 145, and Randy Carleton followed right behind with a 146.
The next best finisher was Benjamin Russell golfer Sawyer Parks, who took first in the second flight by carding a 148. He shot 77 on the first day but stormed back with a 71 on Day 2. Other flight winners were Mitchell Loyd (150, 1st flight); Chris Pelfrey (162, 3rd flight); and Sandy Meadows (169, 4th flight).
“The course was in great shape and help up well for this time of the year,” Lakewinds superintendent Matthew Keel said. “Everyone worked hard in extreme heat for weeks prior to the tournament. Thanks to all that put work and effort in to help make this tournament run smoothly.