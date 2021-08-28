The two-headed rushing attack of Christian Nelson and Ja’Vuntae Holley spoiled homecoming in Eclectic on Friday night.
Dadeville beat Elmore County 47-7 to open its season and send the Panthers to an 0-2 start to the season. The Tigers offense, led by Nelson and Holley, totaled over 400 rushing yards on the dominant night.
Holley received the load of carries, finishing with 17 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Nelson, who didn’t play after halftime, finished with 12 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
“We played really good,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “I’m going to run the ball. That’s what I’m going to do. If they can’t stop it, we’re going to keep running it. I’ll run it until you stop it.”
Dadeville’s offense had some first-game jitters early in the game and was held to a three-and-out on their first drive of the game.
Special teams decided to help calm the nerves as Philstavious Dowdell returned the first Elmore County punt 55-yards back to the end zone to put Dadeville on top 7-0.
That was all the momentum Dadeville needed as the Tigers went on to score rushing touchdowns on each of the next four drives and led Elmore County 35-0 at halftime.
“Phil does a really great job of punt returns out there,” McDonald said. “This is our first game so we had people looking around all crazy on that first drive. But once we settled in and saw what they were doing, we were able to Cadillac in.”
Holley and Nelson each scored two touchdowns in the first half. Holley scored the first offensive touchdown of the night on a 63-yard touchdown run, then Nelson punched in a 9-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive to put Dadeville up 21-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Following another Elmore County punt and turnover on downs, Dadeville put the game out of reach. Nelson scored on a 45-yard touchdown tun before Holley rushed the ball in from two yards out to put the Tigers up 35-0.
“Those guys run hard,” McDonald said of Nelson and Holley. “They are both returning starters from last year so we knew they would run hard and run the ball well. We were proud of the kids. They played hard. If you can’t stop it, we are going to keep running it.”
Dadeville continued to run the ball to start the second half and ran off over seven minutes of game clock on a 12-play drive that was capped off by a 28-yard rushing touchdown from Holley.
That put the Tigers up 41-0 and the reserves came in. On their next drive, freshman running back Jay Burns scored on a 54-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring for Dadeville.
Elmore County, which had been held to only 70 yards of offense in the first half, scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Payton Stephenson hit Jabari Murphy a touchdown pass, their third connection of the night.
Stephenson finished the night 4 of 16 passing for 45 yards, one touchdown and one interception.