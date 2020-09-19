Reeltown’s run game has been driving force for the Rebels under coach Matt Johnson and it catapulted the Rebels to a 34-13 victory over region foe Goshen.
Goshen (0-4, 0-2) has had a rough start to its season, going winless through four, while Reeltown (3-2, 2-1) has been more up and down this season. According to Johnson, the Rebels have been finding their identity and a rhythm to the Rebel offense.
“We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Johnson said. “We came out hot and took over the game quick.”
The Rebels jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead thanks to Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley who got it done on the air and ground for 90 yards apiece.
“He’s starting to become an every down back,” Johnson said. “We know he can get it done running the ball, but blocking like he did and catching the ball — he’s a real good player.”
Zy Collins also helped the Rebels with five carries for 124 yards. Collins’ help comes much needed with Scooter Brooks nursing an injury and being limited. Gabe Bryant did his part as well, going 5-8 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. The Rebel offense amassed 467 yards on offense.
“We played much better this week,” Johnson said. “Special teams played better. We didn’t win the turnover battle like we wanted to but still got the job done.”
After the half, Johnson put in some of the younger Rebels to give them experience, never knowing when the next guy will need to step up.
“I’m proud of all the young guys (Friday night),” Johnson said. “They really got after it. They earned the opportunity to play; they’ve been practicing hard every day too. Always great when you can get the young guys in the game.”
The Rebels enter the bye week next week and will look to use the time as a chance to get healthy as they enter the second half of the season.