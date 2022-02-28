A “squib” through the right side of the infield is all that separated Ryann Ruffin from perfection Monday.
One of Benjamin Russell softball’s main goals this offseason was to bring along a second pitcher to complement D-1 signee Taylor Harris, and if the team’s contest against Alabama Christian Academy is any indication, Ruffin has stamped her name on that role.
“She did great,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “She wasn’t going high in counts. She was getting strikes early, using her offspeed a little bit, a few other pitches. But I think that was the big thing for her and for all our pitchers, getting up in the count early.”
Ruffin retired the first 14 hitters she faced before giving up the lone baserunner of her complete-game shutout on a two-out single in the fifth inning.
With error-free defense played behind the hurler and a first-inning outburst of offense, the Wildcats cruised by the Eagles 7-0 at Brooks-Jordan field.
Third baseman Leah Leonard tattooed two triples and a double as part of a three-hit outing, while Harris and shortstop Macie Knox each added a double of their own in a nine-knock day for the Wildcats.
Johnson said there’s still room for improvement at the plate, however. The bottom five hitters in Benjamin Russell’s order collected just two hits in 13 at-bats.
“As crazy as it may sound, we really didn’t have our best day at the plate,” Johnson said. “The people that were hitting hit. The people that weren’t [didn’t hit as much].”
Ruffin’s dominance in the circle focused mostly on loading up the strike zone and forcing weak contact, though she did pick up four strikeouts.
Only five balls off ACA bats left the infield in total. Knox spearheaded the team’s defensive efforts with four assists and a putout.
“Our defense did a great job behind her,” Johnson said.
With the Eagles’ offense pinned down as it was, the Wildcats’ four-run first inning turned out to be more than enough to secure victory.
Leonard led off the frame with a triple and came around to score on a Knox single, then Ruffin provided herself with some run support on an RBI groundout to bring in a second run.
An ACA fielding error plated another score before one final RBI groundout from first baseman Chloe Davis capped the inning’s production.
“We manufactured some runs,” Johnson said. “We ran bases really well.”
Leonard drove home another run in the second inning with her second triple, then back-to-back RBI knocks from Knox and Ruffin in the sixth set the 7-0 final tally.
Emily McWaters responded to Ruffin’s near-perfecto with a no-hitter of her own in Benjamin Russell’s JV game against ACA, striking out 10 batters in four innings of work.
Benjamin Russell’s season continues Tuesday with a game at Beauregard. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.