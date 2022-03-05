There’s no smaller margin of victory than a ball that bounces off third base for a walk-off single.
Precisely that scenario unfolded against Benjamin Russell Saturday with two outs in the bottom of the Wildcats’ fourth and final inning against Tallassee.
With a runner on third, Tallassee catcher Brooke Royster skidded a sharp ground ball that glanced off the bag and into left field to bring the winning run home for the Tigers.
Benjamin Russell lost in the round of 16 at the Wetumpka Tournament in the City of Wetumpka Sports Complex Saturday by a 7-6 margin after a battle of bats.
“It was one that could go either way,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “Somebody makes a mistake, somebody gets a key hit here or there. I told them it’s hard to come out of a loss with a positive, but to get Chloe [Baynes] out her second at-bat, then leave her at second with two outs — we’re there, we’ve just got to get over the top.”
It should be noted Baynes batted an incredible .561 and stole 59 bases with 74 runs scored in 2021.
Macie Knox picked up a multi-hit day, including a double, for the Wildcats while Emma Tapley, Tiffany Roberts and Morgan Phillips all recorded RBIs. Baynes, Chloe Davidson and Royster all had two hits for the Tigers.
Taylor Harris pitched all of Benjamin Russell’s 3.2 innings. Alexis Walls started and surrendered five runs, four earned, for Tallassee in 0.1 innings before ace Chloe Davidson entered and allowed just one unearned run across the final 3.2.
Both pitching staffs were limited by a tight and often inconsistent strike zone, Johnson noted. Harris was forced to work from behind in counts during some of the Tigers’ biggest innings. Tallassee was still forced to get its bats out, needing nine hits to get the victory.
“Taylor’s really good about not letting it bother her too much,” Johnson said. “An umpire’s strike zone is an umpire’s strike zone. As long as it’s consistent, we can find it. We can fill it up. The problem lies in when it’s not consistent. We told her, ‘Just keep throwing your game, don’t worry about [the umpire]. You do you. They’re good hitters, they’re going to swing at the good pitches.’ Some of them were absolutely, blatantly ridiculous, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”
Tallassee entered Saturday’s contest a prohibitive favorite in bracket play, returning a large majority of its starters from a state tournament team in 2021 and boasting a 9-3 record in 2022.
The Wildcats jetted out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. A Knox single and three walks plated a run and gave Tapley her RBI before Roberts forced a ground ball through the left side of the infield.
An error by a Tallassee outfielder turned that one-run knock into a three-run gathering, with Ryann Ruffin and Tapley both coming home to score on the play in addition to Knox.
“We preach [good baserunning],” Johnson said. “We’re gonna manufacture runs, we’re gonna take bases, we’re gonna be smart on the bases. As long as they’re trusting themselves and not hesitating, they’re there. And we allow them to make those decisions because they’re that comfortable doing it.”
Davidson entered at that point, but Benjamin Russell’s offense wasn’t quite done. Phillips drove a ball into center field and scored Roberts to cap a five-run frame.
A sacrifice ground ball and a sacrifice fly ball from Tallassee cut the edge to 5-2 in the bottom of the first, then back-to-back RBI doubles tied the game at 5-5 in the second.
Leah Leonard singled then scored a go-ahead run on an error from the Tigers’ third baseman to open the fourth inning, which became the last inning due to time restrictions. Harris reached first on the play, then after a steal and sacrifice, stood on third with two outs, but the Wildcats couldn’t tack on any insurance runs.
“We left some runners on base in some key spots and didn’t have the greatest at-bats at times,” Johnson said. “They were playing really deep in the outfield, I feel like some of those fly balls, in other games, may have gotten over their heads.”
An RBI single from Tallassee’s Marlee Stewart knotted things up at 6-6 prior to Royster’s walk-off.
An additional positive for Benjamin Russell in the contest was the defensive play of left fielder Naskia Russell.
Russell, a senior who missed last year, made a diving catch to save a run in the second inning then threw a runner out that was returning to third base to close the third.
“She’s really stepped in — I can’t ask more of her,” Johnson said. “She’s seeing the ball well in the box. She’s playing great defense. She’s running bases well. She’s doing everything she’s asked too.”
Benjamin Russell reached the tournament’s second round after defeating Spanish Fort 8-6 earlier Saturday. Harris recorded three hits in the contest, with her and Knox both recording multiple RBIs.
The Wildcats’ season continues against Brewbaker Tech Tuesday.