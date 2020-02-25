After a shaky start to Saturday’s softball tournament and an 11-4 loss to LAMP, Reeltown quickly bounced back and was unstoppable the rest of the day.
The Rebels collected 31 hits over the course of the next two games and earned a 14-2 victory over Greenville in six innings followed by a 15-0 blowout of Trinity in three frames.
Even during its loss to LAMP, the Rebels (2-1) still managed three hits but they also gave up nine.
Through the three games, eight different Rebels had multiple hits. Bentley Baker led the way with a staggering seven hits — three singles, three doubles and a triple — and she scored a team-leading eight runs. Breana Ewell, Kenzie Gibson, Kenzie Hornsby and Taniya Haynes all had five hits apiece while Hornsby and Haynes drove in five runs apiece.
Bella Studdard led the Rebels with six RBIs and she did so on three hits. Cameron Tubbs and Laci Foy contributed two hits apiece.
As a team, Reeltown had a .521 batting average.
Defensively, the Rebels were flawless. After last season’s defensive struggles, that was a major focus this offseason and preseason and it seems to have worked. Reeltown didn’t have a single error.
The Rebels still had some troubles in the circle, finishing with 12 walked in 11 innings pitched. Hornsby did most of the work, throwing 5 2/3 innings and striking out three. Studdard fanned five batters in just three frames.
BASEBALL
Generals falter in doubleheader loss to Comer
Scoring three runs in the first two innings wasn’t enough for Horseshoe Bend to hold onto a victory Saturday in a baseball doubleheader with B.B. Comer.
The Generals got a great game from pitchers Cole Johnson and Luke Jones who combined to allow just three hits, but Comer scored an unearned run on a passed ball in the top of the fourth and that proved to be the difference in 4-3 loss.
Things then fell apart for the Generals, who gave up 11 hits and a 14-2 loss in five innings in Game 2.
Johnson earned the start in the first game and threw the first three innings. Despite walking six, he struck out four. Jones entered in relief and fired the final four frames, striking out three and allowing only one hit. In Game 2, although the combination of Holt Tidwell and Jacob Turner allowed 11 hits and 11 earned runs, they also struck out six.
But it was the offense that really proved to be underwhelming as the Generals (0-2) combined for only seven hits on the day.
Gunner Thomas led the way with three hits while Chandler McMath and Turner each had a double. Johnson and Gaines Thomas were the only other Generals with a hit.