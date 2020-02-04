Reeltown’s girls basketball team headed into the Class 2A Area 8 with all kinds of momentum after ending the regular season with a victory over Beulah on Friday night.
Once again, the Rebels found a way to win, using their defense to their advantage in a 42-30 victory.
Makayla Langston had a standout game, leading the Rebel offense with 13 points, and she was just one rebound shy of a double-double. She also grabbed five steals.
Taniya Haynes put up 12 points, Diaynna Newton contributed eight and Kenzie Hornsby had seven.
Reeltown began its area tournament Monday night; the results were not available at Outlook press time.
BASEBALL
CACC splits with Gordon State to open season
After dropping a 13-1 decision in its season opener Saturday afternoon, Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team responded extremely well Sunday by defeating Gordon State College, 8-7.
Hitting made the biggest difference against the Highlanders in the two games. CACC (1-1) managed only six hits in the first outing but responded with 14 in Game 2 and found a way to win in extra innings.
After allowing Gordon State to score two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7-7, Tristan Keith got things started with a one-out single.
Louis Olivieri joined him on the bases after being hit by a pitch. After a strikeout put two outs on the board, Cal Burton (Reeltown) kept hope alive for the Trojans with a single to third before Jakob Zito played hero with a line-drive single to score the winning run.
Zito, Michael Wurtz, Carlin Nix, Zack Dew, Keith and Brian Lindsay all had two hits apiece in the victory. Zito and Nix led the way with two RBIs each.
Olivieri and Wurtz each had a pair of hits in the first game and Sam Cornelius smacked a home run.
CACC used a slew of pitchers during both games. Huell Lumpkin (Benjamin Russell) saw his first time on the mound, firing one inning. Although he gave up a hit and an earned run, he also struck out a pair.