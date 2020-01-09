So far, 2020 has been kind to Reeltown’s girls basketball team.
After dropping the championship game of their host tournament, the Rebels wanted to come back strong for the second half of the season and so far, so good. Reeltown earned a narrow 40-34 victory over LAMP on Friday before resuming action in Class 2A Area 8 against Thorsby on Tuesday night.
The dueling Rebel teams were the favorites to win the area coming into the season but it was the Reeltown Rebels who came out on top in the season’s first meeting, 38-25. Both Makayla Langston and Taniya Haynes finished in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Although no one stood out on the boards, the Rebels (4-4, 2-0) had a solid all-around rebounding effort with eight players pulling at least one off the glass. Langston led with six while Eryn Wells contributed five. Haynes and A’lyonna Kimble both chipped in three apiece. Diyanna Newton paced the defense with six steals and Haynes had five assists.
Reeltown finished with just four turnovers all game.
On the boys side, Reeltown wasn’t so lucky. The Rebels (2-6, 1-1) fell 56-33 at the hands of Thorsby.
LaFayette sweeps Horseshoe Bend
After a competitive opening quarter, LaFayette took off in the second frame. The Bulldogs outscored Horseshoe Bend by 21 points in the second quarter alone en route to a 72-42 victory in Class 2A Area 9 girls basketball action.
Jahia Jennings was the only player for the Generals (9-7, 3-2) to finish in double figures; she chipped in 12 points. Reagan Taylor added nine and Caly Carlisle had six.
The General boys (2-11, 1-2) were no match for LaFayette, which won, 77-19.
“They are really good and we were not up to the challenge,” HBS boys coach Chad Kison said. “(We had) too many turnovers and a not a lot of offensive production. (We) played with more effort but still need to get a lot better.”