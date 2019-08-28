It was a gutsy effort for both teams, but Reeltown’s volleyball team earned a five-set victory over B.B. Comer to start the season Monday night.
The Rebels won the first set, 27-25, before falling in the next two, 25-20 and 25-18. But they came storming back, winning the fourth set in extra points, 26-24, before taking the fifth and decisive set, 15-10.
Serving was a strong point for the Rebels as they finished with 18 total aces. Bella Studdard led the way with four, while Taniya Haynes, Nyla Hayden and Kiley Bowens each had here.
Haynes was especially strong on the attack, racking up six kills and six blocks. Eryn Wells and Laney Futral had three blocks apiece and Futral contributed five kills.
BASEBALL
CACC to host annual fall baseball league
Central Alabama Community College will once again be hosting a fall baseball league for players in eighth through 12th grade.
The league is to learn the fundamentals and the game from a professional perspective. Participants will learn every aspect of the game including base running, fielding, hitting, pitching and game strategy. It will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 17 through Oct. 24. The cost is $125.
For more information, contact CACC baseball coach Larry Thomas at 251-533-4059.