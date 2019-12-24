Playing a holiday tournament gives basketball teams a good opportunity to get a look a myriad of competition and that’s exactly what it provided for Central Coosa’s boys basketball team in the Childersburg Christmas Tournament last week. In addition, the Cougars also showed some fight as they picked up two narrow victories.
“It’s a good experience because you want the guys to go against different teams because we see our area teams down the road,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “Shelby County was a really good 3-point shooting team and they had a lot of guards. Pleasant Grove was really big and athletic, and Winterboro was a bunch of football players so they were really physical. It’s just something to put in the back of your mind for experience later on.”
Central Coosa (5-4) got off to a great start in the round-robin tournament. After holding off Winterboro, 61-60, the Cougars earned a 67-63 defeat of Shelby County. They then met their match against Pleasant Grove, which beat the Cougars on the final day of the tournament Friday, 65-54.
Although the Cougars continue to score a lot, averaging more than 60 points per game over the three-day tournament, the defense continues to pose problems. That’s what Bell said led to the defeat.
“All three games we had some really bad breakdowns that allowed the other team to get back in it,” Bell said. “Against Pleasant Grove, the last two or three minutes, it was a tie game and our defensive breakdowns caused us to lose that game.”
Bell was pleased to see a variety of scoring, especially from his freshmen. Against Winterboro, Daqualon Thomas was the Cougars’ leading scorer and Trey Butler paced Coosa against Shelby County. Senior Noel Jones caught fire in the final game against Pleasant Grove, scoring more than half Coosa’s total with 29 points.
“I have three very good viable offensive weapons and right now I need the rest of the guys to be more defensive oriented and rebounding,” Bell said. “Once we bring that together, I think we’ll be a more complete team. Everybody is trying to find our roles and identities right now because we lost so many guys from last year.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Horsesehoe Bend falls to ACA
It was another well-rounded scoring effort for Horseshoe Bend’s girls basketball team on Friday night, but that wasn’t quite enough to overcome Alabama Christian Academy in a 54-44 defeat.
The Generals (9-5) played well early on and led by a point at halftime. But the Eagles pulled away in the second half for the win.
Eight Horseshoe Bend players had at least two points and Jahia Jennings led the way with 10. Reagan Taylor, Kate Lewis and Nadia Freeman all contributed seven points apiece.
Benjamin Russell goes 2-1 at tourney
After a rough start at the Lee County Holiday Classic last week, Benjamin Russell’s girls basketball team rebounded well.
The Wildcats were dominated in the first game by Oxford, 50-18; it was by far their lowest offensive output of the season.
But they responded well and earned two big victories. Benjamin Russell (5-6) defeated Beulah, 42-31, and Notasulga, 51-23, in the round-robin tournament.