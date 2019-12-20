After dominating Homewood to the tune of 57-12 on Tuesday night, Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team met its match against Helena. The Wildcats’ perfect start to the dual season came to an end as the Huskies earned a 43-30 victory.
In the first match against Homewood, BRHS was helped along by a slew of forfeits but it still got the best of the Patriots on the mat as well.
Homewood struck first as Gavin McAbee grabbed a 9-5 decision over Benjamin Russell’s Damion Billups in the 106-pound bout. But the Wildcats immediately answered back and took a lead when Sandlin Pike flattened Jamaal Gaines in a mere 1:30 at 113.
It was a tie match after three bouts when Leandro Nichols got another decision victory for Homewood, but then it was almost all Benjamin Russell. Kyle Mattox eked out a narrow 6-5 decision against Homewood’s Joe Galvan at 126, and Bobby Charsha followed at 132 with a pin in the final seconds of the second period.
After picking up two forfeits, Saxon Coker continued his run for BRHS with a pin in 3:53 against Homewood’s Ehab Almansoob. Another forfeit was awarded to the Wildcats at 160 before the Patriots finally broke its silence.
But BRHS got right back to its winning ways with another pair of forfeits and a victory by Damien Lawry at 285; he pinned Homewood’s Jaiven Williams in 1:33.
In its second match of the day, Benjamin Russell stayed competitive with Helena but couldn’t quite earn the victory after dropping four of the last five bouts.
Several Wildcats earned points though. Charsha picked up a pin at 132, and Devion Freeeman got the fastest pin of the day when he took down Helena’s Wes Channel in just 46 seconds at 138. Coker earned his second victory by fall of the day at 152.
Hezekiah Hunter also got to take the mat after receiving a forfeit win in the first match; he made quick work of Helena’s Colin Minor, flattening him in 1:10 at 182 pounds. At heavyweight, Lawry pined Taylor McElroy in the first period.
Rebels taken down by Beauregard
Reeltown was no match for Beauregard in a Tuesday night wrestling match. Things started off well enough for the Rebels as Brody Ledbetter flattened Beauregard’s Kaidan Holloway at 106 to begin the match, but the Hornets were dominant from then on. Beauregard won, 51-18.
The other two victors on the mat for Reeltown’s Omorion Ponds, who defeated Garrett Holloway with a pin at 138 and Demartravious Carter, who picked up a pin over Jordan Sheeley at 220.