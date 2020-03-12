Fifteen hits were more than enough for Benjamin Russell to take down Russell County on Tuesday night and kick off softball action in Class 6A Area 6 in the right way. The Wildcats scored at least two runs in all but one inning and it resulted in a 13-1 victory in just five innings.
Leah Leonard led the prolific offense, racking up four RBIs on three singles. Taylor Harris, Emma Tapley and Bailey Underwood all contributed three hits as well. Underwood drove in a trio of runs.
Harris did fine work in the circle, allowing just one hit and one walk. She struck out nine to account for the majority of the Warriors’ outs.
Dadeville struggles against Randolph County
It’s clear Randolph County has made some strides after Dadeville couldn’t quite overcome it in a Class 3A Area 6 softball game Tuesday night.
The Tigers managed only five hits and suffered a 4-2 defeat.
Their only runs came in the third inning. Malorie Meadors led off with a single and after one out, Timirian Tinsley hit a hard groundball to center field to drive Meadors in. Zoe Veres then kept things going with a double to put two runners in scoring position and Makya Johnson took advantage with an RBI groundout.
Dadeville (3-6-1) has now lost two in a row.
Sylacauga too much for Generals
Horseshoe Bend managed only four hits and gave up 14 as Sylacauga earned a dominating 13-0 victory in softball action Tuesday night.
Harleigh Moss earned a double for the Generals while Brooke Milner, Marley Woodruff and Kennedy Templeton each had singles.
Horseshoe Bend (1-6-1) once again struggled with miscues, finishing with four errors and four unearned runs. Milner threw the first three innings and allowed just two hits but she walked seven. Caly Carlisle entered in relief and although she didn’t walk any and struck out five, she also gave up 12 hits.
BASEBALL
Offense stalls for Cougars against Billingsley
The last few games, Central Coosa’s baseball team has been hitting the ball lights out but that wasn’t the case Tuesday night and it ended in a 12-2 loss at the hands of Billingsley in five innings.
The Cougars (3-2) let things snowball in the fifth inning. After leading just 5-2 heading into the bottom of the frame, Billingsley exploded for seven runs to end the game early. Most of those runs were thanks to walks as the Bears drew seven free passes in that frame.
Donta Daniel accounted for Coosa’s lone hit of the day.