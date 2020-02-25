Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks was not exactly pleased after Friday night’s non-area game against Clay Central.
Brooks felt the Wildcats didn’t play up to their typical standard and although they made a comeback late, it was only to see that comeback slip away as the Volunteers got a walk-off single from Philip Ogles to win the game, 6-5.
“We got out of our element,” Brooks said. “Credit to (Clay Central) coach (Chase) Horn and Clay Central for whipping us, but we didn’t play well. I’m not real worried about a win and a loss but we continued to not make adjustments hitting. They pitched us a certain way and we never adjusted and that was disappointing.”
BRHS did get a strong outing from starter Carter Smith, who threw 2 1/3 innings and struck out four. Ryan Willis entered in relief and also did his job. Although the two combined for 11 hits, they gave up just six runs and only three were earned.
“Carter Smith threw the ball really well and Ryan Willis did what we needed him to do,” Brooks said. “We asked him to throw strikes and let the defense work. It’s our job to field it behind him and we gave them unearned runs.”
However, instead of letting the heartbreaking loss deter them, the Wildcats came back even stronger Saturday and picked up a sweep of Sylacauga. They defeated the Aggies, 5-2 and 3-2.
In both games, the Wildcats got incredibly strong outings from their pitchers.
Cade Brooks threw five innings and struck out eight in the first game; the only two runs he allowed were unearned and he gave up just two hits. In Game 2, Brett Pitts went six innings and allowed only three hits; he struck out 10 and walked just two.
“Their velocity was decent and they both had a real good breaking ball,” coach Brooks said. “They threw it to get ahead of people and put people away. Brett and Cade are a lot alike; they’re similar so we thought we’d give (Clay Central) a different look late so we gave them Ryan (Slaten).”
Slaten relieved in both games and in three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three strikeouts and a walk.
Although Benjamin Russell (4-1) hit the ball lights out in the first game against Sylacauga, it still managed only five runs despite earning 11 hits. Denzel Greene, Colby Riddle and Ryan Willis both had two hits apiece, but Brooks wanted to see the Wildcats capitalize on more of their chances.
“We had plenty of opportunities to distance ourselves from them, but instead we had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh in both games,” Brooks said. “Hopefully we’re going to get that fixed with more playing this week.”
Injuries have also plagued BRHS early on; Riddle was slated to start at catcher but has been injured and hasn’t been able to do anything but be a designated hitter. Elijah Spivey was out for these three games, and Joe Young is still working his way back into playing in the field.
Neal Fenn and Tyler Brown both caught a game Saturday and Brooks said both showed improvement.
With it being so early, the Wildcats are using these first few games as learning experiences and have pointed out some areas that still need work. Brooks is hopeful more playing time will only help BRHS continue to improve.
“I felt like we’d been a little further along with our hitting,” Brooks said. “But there are things that we can do to get it there. We’re going to play a lot this week, and I think it’ll show a difference. The pitching is where it’s supposed to be, but defensively we need to get a little bit better as far as turning double plays, getting out of innings. It’s still a work in progress.”
Benjamin Russell is at home all week, hosting Smiths Station on Tuesday, Beauregard on Wednesday, Stanhope Elmore on Friday and Holtville and Dadeville in a tripleheader on Saturday.