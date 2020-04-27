After several months of anticipation, Roger McDonald has officially been named the head football coach and athletic director at Dadeville, effective June 1.
For the last seven seasons, McDonald has racked up a 40-33 record at Carroll of Ozark. He led the Eagles to a pair of playoff appearances, including a Class 5A third-round appearance in 2016.
Prior to that, McDonald was the coach at Valley where the Rams went to playoffs for three of their four seasons with McDonald at the helm. He also spent 2001 through 2003 at Beauregard.
In 14 seasons as an Alabama head coach, McDonald has an 88-61 record and seven playoff appearances. He has never coached below Class 4A; Dadeville will continue to be a 3A school during the 2020-22 classification cycle.
McDonald was approved by the Tallapoosa County Board of Education's regular meeting Monday night.
