When a team plays in a tough region like Dadeville, it’s nice to get a breather with a non-region week. And the Tigers will take a break from Class 3A Region 3 play with one of the lighter teams on their schedule, but a rivalry contest with Elmore County adds a whole new level of importance.
Plus, the Tigers are desperately trying to break a four-game losing streak as they’ve got four all important region games, three of which are on the road, to end the season.
“We gotta line up again and hopefully that lightbulb will come on at some point,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “It’s important because we need something positive to happen. We need something good to go on for us to go into the rest of our region games and try to finish this thing on a positive note as best we can.”
And the Tigers (1-4) certainly don’t want to be the first ones to give Elmore County (0-4) a win.
The main focus will be slowing the Panthers early as they tend to lose steam in the second half. They have been either leading or right there with every team they’ve faced in the first half, but depth issues have been a problem for ECHS.
“It’s going to be another one of those hot nights,” White said. “Hopefully our conditioning will take over because we haven’t had a whole lot of problems. Hopefully we can wear them down a little bit.”
Dylan Weaver leads the Panthers at quarterback, and he’s running mostly a wing-T offense. Running backs Lapatrick Brown and Keshawn Benson are the biggest ones the Tiger defense will have to look out for.
Elmore County’s offense also tries to put in some movement with its buck sweep and counters so Dadeville can’t afford to have any misalignments or blown coverages when the Panthers do elect to pass.
Scoring points hasn’t been an issue for ECHS; it’s put up at least two touchdowns in every game and it’s going against a Dadeville defense that’s allowing an average of 32.5 points per game.
But the Tigers are much in the same boat. They’ve scored 18 points or more in all five of their contests and Elmore County has allowed at least 33 points in every game.
But a big key is going to be the return of Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith. He was out last week with a knee injury, which resulted in the Tigers’ lowest offensive output of the season — that and they were going up against one of the best defenses they had faced thus far.
Backup freshman quarterback Jordan Rambo was thrown into the fire, but even he went down with an injury so the Tigers were forced into something they didn’t want to do.
“We need (Smith) back,” White said. “It’s nothing against Rambo but when you throw a ninth-grader in the fire, everything can go bad and it did. He got hurt middle of the second quarter and we had no quarterback. We had to go to the wildcat and they knew that, so they put nine or 10 people in the box so we couldn’t run the football. We’ve got to be able to throw it so we can back everybody up a little bit.”
White is hopeful Smith will be able to return and he’s seen some things on film from Elmore County defensively he’s hoping Smith can exploit through the air.
“We’re going to have to protect with him,” White said. “We’re going to have to max protect when we do throw the ball and we’re not going to be able to run with him. We don’t want to take a chance of him getting hit again. If we take care of what we’re supposed to, give him some protection and let him set back there and throw the ball, I think we’ll be OK.”
But Dadeville will look to get Christian Nelson, who is limited by still having a cast on his wrist, and Javuntae Holley moving again.