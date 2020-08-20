When it comes to sports, nothing brings intensity and energy like a rivalry game on the gridiron. Rivalries are the theme of this upcoming season in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties as old ones are renewed and new ones emerge as games to watch for years to come.
While everyone is dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, some teams are also having to adjust to their new classifications or regions.
Reeltown falls under both of these, having moved up from Class 2A to 3A, while also renewing its long-standing rivalry against Tallassee for the first time in 17 years.
The series between Tallassee and Reeltown is currently tied at 8-8, adding an extra incentive to win so players can hold bragging rights for potential years to come. The game on Aug. 20 will be a site to see as the Reeltown-Tallassee rivalry has proven in the past to be one of the more hostile games in the whole state.
“Many of these guys weren’t even born yet,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “They will get an understanding of the rivalry when the time comes. It’s one of the most competitive atmospheres I’ve ever seen, on any level.”
Despite moving up to 3A, the Rebels still found a way to keep rival Dadeville on the schedule. Unfortunately to keep the Tigers on the schedule, the Reeltown-Dadeville game has been moved to Week 8, breaking a nearly 50-year tradition of playing each other as the first or second game of the season.
In Alexander City, Benjamin Russell is also renewing a rivalry that has taken a hiatus for some time now. It’s been 13 years since the Wildcats have faced the Aggies of Sylacauga. Benjamin Russell has a significant lead on the Aggies with a 39-16-5 record and having won 13 of the last 15 meetings. The Wildcats are also on the longest win streak of the series having won the last eight times the schools have met.
“Our two communities are similar,” Wildcat coach Kevin Smith said. “The past couple years it hasn’t worked out for whatever reason. It just makes sense for both sides to play this game.”
Benjamin Russell is also looking to exact revenge on newly-acquired rival Clay Central. While the Wildcats have the edge in the rivalries infancy, Clay Central got the better of Benjamin Russell last season en route to winning the state championship in Auburn. The Wildcats would love nothing better than to rain on the Volunteers’ parade and send them on their way with a loss early in the season.
Over in New Site, Horseshoe Bend is patiently waiting for its chance to get its hands on Wadley. The Generals and Bulldogs played each other for 25 straight years before calling it quits after the 2017 season. The Generals are currently on a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs and are itching at the opportunity to improve their 11-15 overall record against the Bulldogs.
“We are really looking forward to playing Wadley again,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “The game has a lot of meaning since we didn’t really have a rival last year. Rivalries always add a little something extra and you never know what will happen in rivalry games.”
Central Coosa is in a little bit of a different situation than other area schools. The Cougars are in the same classification but have made the move from Region 4 to Region 3.
The new region has its own challenges as only two teams on the Cougars’ schedule are familiar opponents. New rivalries are in the Cougars’ near future and coach Brett Thomas is open and excited for the opportunity to make a name for the Cougars in their new region.
“I’m looking forward to the whole season,” Thomas said. “Believe it or not, I expect us to win. That’s the mentality I’m trying to install in these kids.”
With the largest group of players Thomas has had in his three years, the team and coaches are excited to get the season started. Unfortunately, multiple teams have contacted Thomas saying they will not be participating in the season or delaying the start of the season, so the Cougars can’t take any games for granted.
While Coosa has made the switch from Region 4 to Region 3, Dadeville has done the opposite and is now in Region 4. The rivals that were once the Cougars’ are now the Tigers’ and should make for an interesting year for new coach Roger McDonald’s first season. B.B. Comer and Beulah have been punching back and forth with the Cougars, boasting a nearly .500 record against each other, but McDonald sees it differently.
“We aren’t worried about any team on our schedule,” McDonald said. “We are more focused and worried about our players being healthy and doing the right things. If we do what we are supposed to during the week, it doesn’t matter who we play on Fridays.”
Dadeville managed to retain Reeltown on their schedule and will be facing the Rebels in Week 8.