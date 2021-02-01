From finding their season end early to graduating nine seniors, the Benjamin Russell baseball program is excited to get back to work.
BRHS head coach Richy Brooks is excited to get back on the field in 2021 but knows there’s some unfinished business left for the Wildcats’ baseball program. The team was loaded with nine seniors in 2020 after reaching the quarterfinals in 2019.
“We were excited about finding out if we could build on that during 2020,” Brooks recalled. “It all came as a shock. I felt for our 2020 class.”
The 2020 campaign found the Wildcats’ season end on March 13 with 11 wins and seven losses.
The group of seniors the team will have to replace will be no easy task in Brooks’ eyes.
“We had a really strong group of seniors last season, really over the past two seasons,” Brooks said. “They will be difficult to replace but it happens each year in high school sports. We need some team members to take on that leadership role, regardless of their grade.”
Although no names have been given yet, the Wildcats are looking to some of their returning players 2021. Brooks will look to see how those players handle being counted on.
“If you can't count on the guys that are returning that have had playing experience, you probably need to get new guys,” Brooks said.
There’s hope to have a season in 2021 due to the completion of winter and fall sports. Brooks says they’d be extremely disappointed if they didn’t have a season this year.
The throwing period has allowed for the Wildcats to get back into a routine.
“It's important to be able to get back out after a Christmas break where we were out of school a couple of weeks. Getting back into a daily routine helps and gets the team used to performing daily.”
The throwing period is all about building team bonds and protecting arms according to Brooks. The momentum of the season will come through consistency, which the program is searching for in 2021.
“Anytime you are able to spend time as a group, players are able to learn more about each teammate,” Brooks said. “Good teams develop good chemistry by working to get to know each other.”
If you’re looking for a big-name recruit, the summer time found a number of players unable to put themselves in front of potential colleges. Brooks hopes to have some of his athletes generate interest.
“Hopefully we will have some play well this season and get some interest as the season progresses,” Brooks said.