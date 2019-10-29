Richard White has a tough exterior.
He was raised around football and became a longtime football coach. And between his playing and coaching days, White worked on the railroads for 12 years.
White’s a bulldog of a coach who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s intimidating in a lot of ways.
But when White reflected back on his 20 years as head coach of the Dadeville football team, there was nothing hard about him.
“It took me awhile to do this, but I told (the players) I love them,” White said after announcing his retirement Friday night.
For 31 years as an assistant and head coach, White has been stalking the sidelines of Tiger Stadium and he spent even longer there when you add in his playing days. White is Dadeville football.
“Coach White has been a very, very valuable asset to Tallapoosa County Schools and the Dadeville community,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “Not only has he been a good teacher in the career tech field but also what he’s brought to the school system as the head coach over the last 20 years and his assistant coaching work prior to that. He has set a standard and a record that’s worthy of emulation.”
With two decades as a head coach under his belt, it was nearly impossible for White to pick out just one memory or one season that stuck in his head above all.
White went through two back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, had eight straight winning seasons and racked up 138 victories. He’s coached several Division I athletes and made it to the postseason in 14 seasons.
But what stands out most for White during his head coaching career was his first. The Tigers finished 7-3 in the regular season and were eliminated in the third round of the playoffs, but White said that 2000 season wasn’t necessarily so memorable for what the Tigers did on the field but rather what they overcame off it.
“We really had to overcome a lot of adversity not only as a team but as individuals,” White said. “We had a fumble recovery to beat LaFayette, 13-12, then the following week my brother gets killed in a motorcycle wreck in Florida on Thursday night then we had a game against Lanett that Friday night at home. It was just devastating to me but I had to keep going.
“These kids relied on you and you have to keep going. It was really hard but those kids understood that and those kids played their tails off against a really, really good Lanett team. We had a (pick six) to win the game.
“Thing about that whole season is we finished 7-3 and we had a decent group of kids. We weren’t blessed with any Division I athletes but they came together and played hard and we ended up going to the third round with that team. That teams sticks out in my mind more than any.”
There were obviously several other memorable moments for White, including his first 10-0 team and he also mentioned his winless season and how those Tigers fought just as hard as any other. He also chuckled a bit as he started remembering some players in particular, especially those whose fathers he had coached previously.
“You know you’re getting old when you’re coaching their kids,” White said with a laugh. “But you always got in your pocket, ‘Boy, you need to tighten up; your daddy was a little bit better than you,’ that kind of thing.”
After being the head coach of Dadeville since longer than his current players have been alive, White has certainly become a staple of the Tigers team and community. But he’s left his mark and he said it’s time for someone else to have a chance to leave theirs.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to stay in one place as long as I have and I’m very grateful,” White said. “A lot of the kids that have come through the program, I hope they’ve learned something that will help them out in life.”