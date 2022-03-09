It took more than 30 minutes of match time, but eventually the levee broke and Benjamin Russell’s offense flooded through.
The Wildcats dominated Valley’s boys soccer team in a 10-0 mercy rule Tuesday, getting hat tricks from senior Tate Reynolds and freshman Brian Barragan and plenty of experience for younger players as they amassed the blowout.
“It wasn’t as clean early as we’d have liked it to be, but the goal tonight was to get out healthy and get a lot of kids a lot of playing time,” Benjamin Russell coach J.D. Atkins said. “I feel like we accomplished both of those. We’re a little banged up right now, we had three kids who didn’t play. So the ability to get out healthy was the most important thing.”
Seventh grader Kevin Andrade and sophomore Sergio Rojo netted a couple goals of their own to go with the two hat tricks.
Benjamin Russell put seven shots on goal before finally getting one past the Rams’ keeper.
Reynolds split a trio of defenders and outpaced a fourth to the outside before crossing a ball into freshman Everardo Rodriguez, and while his shot was saved, the rebound landed at Barragan’s feet and the attacker punched it in.
Barragan followed that goal up with a snipe from more than 20 yards out a few minutes later to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
“Brian’s come a long way for us,” Atkins said. “Being a freshman, not having a ton of experience — we saw early on that he’s a talented kid. He’s come a long way as far as learning how to play with the rest of the guys out here. And that’s shown each week as he’s gotten better and better and better.”
The final 10 minutes of the first half and onward are where Benjamin Russell really hit its stride, though. The Wildcats scored five goals in those waning minutes.
First Reynolds took a well-placed throw in from Barragan and juked out a defender, zipped by another and shot from the top of the 18-yard box while moving right. The ball bent past Valley’s keeper and the Wildcats led 3-0.
“I could see that I could beat the defenders, I got around them and got to my strong foot, took my shot,” Reynolds said. “Happy it went in.”
Reynolds polished off an easy breakaway soon after and then intercepted a pass near the Rams’ goal and put it away to complete his hat trick.
Barragan finished his own triplet on a rebound soon after.
Andrade bounced a shot from an impossible-looking angle left of the goal near the endline that went off the crossbar, then the right sidebar and in. Benjamin Russell took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
“It’s not really a coaching thing, it’s time and experience with them,” Atkins said when asked how the offense opened things up. “We’re playing a lot of freshmen right now.
“They’re just not used to playing this level of soccer, they’re used to playing middle school. The game’s a lot faster and the game needs to be a lot more spread out, and it’s taking us a little bit to get there. We’ve taken our lumps this season, but we’re growing and getting better each game.”
Andrade is just 12 years old, one of many young players who got a chance to see the field in the blowout for Benjamin Russell.
“They’re gonna progress throughout the years,” Benjamin Russell senior Andrew Vickers said. “It was good to see them step up to the plate and play well.”
Three more goals in the opening minutes of the second half ended the contest in a 10-0 mercy rule.
Benjamin Russell continues its season at Sylacauga Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.
Correction 03/09 at 4:30 p.m.: A previous version of this story had Brian Barragan's last name misspelled as "Barrager" in the headline.